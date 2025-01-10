'Hindi is not our national language': Ravi Ashwin sparks row at Chennai college event (WATCH)

The debate on whether Hindi should be recognized as a national language has resurfaced multiple times in India, often triggering discussions on cultural diversity and regional identity.

Hindi is not our national language Ravi Ashwin sparks row at Chennai college event (WATCH) hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a controversy around the debate whether Hindi is the national language or not. 

The debate on whether Hindi should be recognized as a national language has resurfaced multiple times in India, often triggering discussions on cultural diversity and regional identity. It has remained a contentious issue over the last 10 years, with many states in South India resisting the imposition of Hindi language, citing the need of preserving their regional identity. 

Also read: 'Remember the name': CSK pays heartfelt tribute to Ashwin after veteran spinner announces retirement

The debate over Hindi language has reignited after Ravichandran Ashwin sparked a row at a college event in his hometown in Chennai. The legendary all-rounder was invited to Rajalakshmi College of Engineering as a chief guest for the convocation ceremony. As soon as he took the stage and before proceeding with his speech, Ashwin wanted to know the number of students who can understand English, Tamil and Hindi. 

In a video that went viral on social media, Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen asking the students to make noise for English, Tamil or Hindi. The students cheered loudly for Tamil, while Hindi got a little response. Therefore, he concluded by saying, “ Hindi is an official language and not the national language.”

Watch the video here: 

Majority of the Hindi speaking states consider the language as a national language despite the fact that the Constitution of India has termed Hindi as an official language of the country. September 14 of every year is observed as ‘Hindi Diwas’ in order to celebrate the Constituent Assembly of India. 

Talking about Ashwin, the legendary cricketer shocked the fans with his sudden retirement from international cricket in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 38-year-old bid adieu to his illustrious career after the third Test of the five-match series against Australia ended in a draw at The Gabba. 

The Chennai-born cricketer retired from international cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 wickets and also scored 3503, including six centuries. Additionally, Ashwin is the second-leading wicket-taker for India across all formats, taking 765 wickets, including 156 and 72 in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

Also read: Ashwin retires: Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to 'legend of Indian cricket', reflects on 14-year journey

Ravichandran Ashwin will play franchise T20 leagues. He was picked by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping 9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year. Also, The veteran bowling all-rounder was retained by Dindigul Dragons ahead of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, which is likely to take place in July. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral dmn

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

Personal insecurities Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after Ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

'Personal insecurities': Harshit, Nitish defend Gambhir after ex-India cricketer's controversial remark

Robin Uthappa holds Virat Kohli indirectly responsible for cutting short Yuvraj Singh's career (WATCH) snt

Robin Uthappa holds Virat Kohli indirectly responsible for cutting short Yuvraj Singh's career (WATCH)

I understand the curiosity Chahal BREAKS silence amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree hrd

'I understand the curiosity': Chahal BREAKS silence amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH) hrd

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires ATG

'Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral dmn

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

Honda Activa 7G Scooter: Know price, specifications, features and launch date

Honda Activa 7G Scooter: Know price, specifications, features and launch date

'Childhood, global politics & more': PM Modi makes podcast debut with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath (WATCH) shk

'Childhood, global politics & more': PM Modi joins Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for podcast debut (WATCH)

Sookshmadarshini to Adhomugam- Pongal OTT Releases to watch THIS week RBA

Sookshmadarshini to Adhomugam- Pongal OTT Releases to watch THIS week

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon