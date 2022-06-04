Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head

    Rashid Khan mostly dominates as a leg-spinner. However, he can also be considered a partial bowling all-rounder and has the strokes, while his recent golf stroke has had social media scratching their heads.

    Helicopter on Snake Shot? Rashid Khan's new golf stroke will make you scratch your head
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 8:43 PM IST

    Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has nailed it across the world with his leg-spins. His lethal spinning effect has garnered him success, as he has won his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy this year with the debutant side Gujarat Titans (GT). However, it is not just his bowling that has made him a recognised cricketing personality across the globe. He also has decent batting skills and can act as a finisher. While he has a wide range of shots that can make the ball land at a distance, his recent shot during a golf exhibition in Dubai has the social media talking about what shot it is. While some wonder if it is MS Dhoni's famous Helicopter Shot, some have called it the Snake Shot.

    In the video, Rashid plays a swift yet firm golf stroke as he hits and quickly recoils his gold club, with the ball seemingly sailing a long distance in the indoor park, while the VR screen depicted the same. In fact, Rashid himself captioned it interestingly, as it read, "The 🚁 has landed in 🇦🇪. Was that a hole in one? 😂🤔"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

    ALSO READ: ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test - Daryl Mitchell scores century as New Zealand takes upper hand vs England

    Meanwhile, following his successful stint with GT in IPL 2022, Rahid said during his title-winning triumph, "From the last two to three years, I've been working on my batting. I have that self-belief that I should be there and finishing for the team. I have those skills and talents, but it was just about my confidence that I could finish. The best thing is I get more opportunity here in this team to bat."

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 8:43 PM IST
