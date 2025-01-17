Sanju Samson's Champions Trophy hopes dashed? BCCI said to be upset over batter's Vijay Hazare Trophy absence

Sanju Samson was included in the India squad as a first-choice wicketkeeper for the five-match T20I series against the touring England, with the opening match to take place at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on January 22, Wednesday.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025 is currently in limbo after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly disappointed over his absence in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for his state team Kerala.

The BCCI has already made it mandatory for all the players to participate in domestic cricket in order to be picked in the Indian team. Following India’s disastrous Test tour of Australia, where senior players failed to perform, the board officials and selectors have directed all the centrally-contracted players to play in the upcoming second round of Ranji Trophy. The BCCI was expecting players, who were part of India’s international assignments, including Border-Gavaksar Trophy, to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

However, Sanju Samson remained absent from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where Kerala was knocked out in the group stage of the 50-over domestic tournament. In the absence of Samson, Salman Nazir led the side. Ahead of the tournament, the Kerala Cricket Association stated that the Pulluvila-born cricketer expressed his unavailability for the preparatory camp.

Also read: IND vs ENG: Shami returns, Samson picked over Pant as BCCI announces India squad for England T20I series

As per the report by Times of India, Sanju Samson and the KCA didn’t inform BCCI officials and selectors about the reason behind his unavailability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, while the source citing example of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan losing the central contract for not adhering to the BCCI’s directions.

"The selectors and the board have been very clear on the importance of domestic cricket. Last year, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost central contracts for missing domestic matches without seeking permission," the BCCI source told TOI.

“Even in Samson's case, the board and selectors were not given any reason why he missed the tournament. All that is known so far is that he spends much of his time in Dubai," the report added.

Sanju Samson was included in the India squad as a first-choice wicketkeeper for the five-match T20I series against the touring England, with the opening match to take place at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on January 22, Wednesday. However, Samson’s inclusion in the ODI leg of the white-ball series remains doubtful, given that the Kerala captain has not informed about his no-show in Vijay Hazar Trophy.

As per the report, the BCCI selection committee will seek valid reasons from Samson for not participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, The source added that suggest that differences between Samson and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) could be the reason behind his non-participation in domestic cricket.

“The selectors would want a valid reason. Otherwise, it will be difficult to consider him for the ODI season. Samson has had a bitter history with the KCA, but that needs to be sorted out for him to play in domestic cricket," the BCCI source said.

Also read: Sanju Samson hints at relinquishing key duty in IPL 2025, speaks about new role to AB de Villiers

Sanju Samson played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, where he scored 136 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.20 in five matches. With the second round of the Ranji Trophy scheduled to take place on January 23, it remains to be seen whether he will turn up for Kerala against Madhya Pradesh at the St. Xavier’s College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanju Samson has been in incredible form over the last one year. In India’s last T20I series against South Africa, the right-handed batter scripted history by becoming the Indian batter to register two consecutive centuries in the format. In T20Is, Samson has scored 810 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 27.93 in 37 matches. While, he aggregated 510 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 56.66 in 16 ODI matches.

Latest Videos