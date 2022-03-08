Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity

Harmanpreet Kaur is currently leading India in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. As she turns 33 on Tuesday, wishes have poured in from the Indian cricket fraternity.

India women skipper Harmanprett Kaur has the grave task of leading her side in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, she is also celebrating her 33rd birthday, besides preparing for India’s next WWC match. On the same note, we present how the Indian cricketing community has wished her.

Former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter to note, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Punjaban who can give any bowling attack a run for their money! 🎂 Good luck for #CWC2022 🏏 I’m sure you’ll let your bat do the talking 👊🏻💪🏻👍🏻”. To this, Harmanpreet replied, “Thank you, Big Brother 🙏🏼”.

ALSO READ: Women's WC 2022 - India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

On the other hand, several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises wished her, as she thanked each one of them. In the meantime, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared her video. It happened to be her epic innings of an unbeaten 171 in the WWC 2017 against Australia.

Former cricketer WV Raman took to Twitter to write, “Happy birthday @ImHarmanpreet... Have a great day and a fab year ahead.” In the meantime, RPG chairman Harsh Goenka penned, “Here’s wishing India’s Captain Harmanpreet Kaur a very Happy Birthday..! ~5026 International Runs ~66 International Wickets #InternationalWomensDay”.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 - India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

As far as India’s performance in this WWC is concerned, it has played just a match so far. The game happened to be against arch-rival Pakistan, as the Indians had a comfortable ride, winning by a massive margin of 107 runs. It plays its next match on Thursday against the host itself, which would be a monumental task, given that India is coming off a losing performance in the just-concluded ODI series in NZ.