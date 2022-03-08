Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity

    Harmanpreet Kaur is currently leading India in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. As she turns 33 on Tuesday, wishes have poured in from the Indian cricket fraternity.

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    India women skipper Harmanprett Kaur has the grave task of leading her side in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, she is also celebrating her 33rd birthday, besides preparing for India’s next WWC match. On the same note, we present how the Indian cricketing community has wished her.

    Former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh took to his Twitter to note, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Punjaban who can give any bowling attack a run for their money! 🎂 Good luck for #CWC2022 🏏 I’m sure you’ll let your bat do the talking 👊🏻💪🏻👍🏻”. To this, Harmanpreet replied, “Thank you, Big Brother 🙏🏼”.

    ALSO READ: Women's WC 2022 - India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    On the other hand, several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises wished her, as she thanked each one of them. In the meantime, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared her video. It happened to be her epic innings of an unbeaten 171 in the WWC 2017 against Australia.

    Former cricketer WV Raman took to Twitter to write, “Happy birthday @ImHarmanpreet... Have a great day and a fab year ahead.” In the meantime, RPG chairman Harsh Goenka penned, “Here’s wishing India’s Captain Harmanpreet Kaur a very Happy Birthday..! ~5026 International Runs ~66 International Wickets #InternationalWomensDay”.

    ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 - India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    As far as India’s performance in this WWC is concerned, it has played just a match so far. The game happened to be against arch-rival Pakistan, as the Indians had a comfortable ride, winning by a massive margin of 107 runs. It plays its next match on Thursday against the host itself, which would be a monumental task, given that India is coming off a losing performance in the just-concluded ODI series in NZ.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunil Gavaskar fails to recognise Shane Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media-ayh

    Gavaskar fails to recognise Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war: Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude-dnm

    Shell pledges to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas, apologies for buying Russian crude

    CBSE class 10th and 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week-dnm

    CBSE class 10th, 12th Term 1 results 2021-22 likely to be released this week

    Women day Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give RCB

    Women’s Day: Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Hollywood Kpop BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wedding drb

    BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon
    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Video Icon