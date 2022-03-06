Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup is happening in New Zealand. India played its opening game against Pakistan and drubbed it by 107 runs, delighting netizens.

    Mount Maunganui, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    It was a one-sided encounter in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, as India git its campaign underway against arch-rival Pakistan. Played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the Indians came up with a dominating performance, especially with the ball, sweeping the Pakistanis aside by 107 runs. As a result, the netizens have been left delighted while expressing their delight on social media.

    Winning the toss and opting to bat, India started shakily, losing Shafali Verma (0) in the third over, with just four runs on the board. Smriti Mandhana (52) and Deepti Sharma (40) put on a 92-run stand for the second wicket before the latter fell in the 22nd. Although India lost some quick wickets thereon, going down to 114/6 by the 34th over, Sneh Rana (53) and Pooja Vastrakar (67) contributed to a 122-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

    While Vastrakar fell in the final over, India put on a par total of 244/7. For Pakistan, Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu claimed a couple each. In reply, the Pakistanis were off to a slow start, too. They lost their opening wicket in the form of Javeria Khan (11) off Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the 11th over, with 28 runs on the board.

    The Pakistani batters struggled to build any partnerships, while the Indians bowled tight, making it difficult for the former to open up. Thanks to Gayakwad's four-for, Pakistan was bundled out for 137 by the 43rd over, with opener Sidra Ameen (30) being the top scorer, while besides her and Diana Baig (24), none of the other batters could enter the 20s.
    Brief scores: IND 244/7 (Mandhana- 52, Rana- 53, Vastrakar- 67; Sandhu- 2/36) defeated PAK 137 in 43 overs (Ameen- 30; Gayakwad- 4/31) by 107 runs.

