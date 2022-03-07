Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    India tamed Pakistan by 107 runs in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. After the win, the Indians had fun with Bismah Maroof's seven-month-old daughter.

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mount Maunganui, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    India kicked off its 2022 ICC Women's World Cup campaign in style. On Sunday, it handed arch-rival Pakistan a 107-run defeat at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. However, following the game, the two teams gave a great example that they are still united by friendship and humanity despite being divided by politics.

    After the match, the Indians were seen having fun with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's seven-month-old daughter. In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indians happened to be in the Pakistan pavilion, as Bismah had her daughter in her arms. Some of the Indians were playful with her and made quirky faces to see her reaction.

    ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 - India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Bismah herself enjoyed the moment, despite her team suffering a heavy defeat, indicating that no matter the result, it is always the spirit of the game that should be upheld every time. "Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚," ICC captioned a video of the same. India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket due to strained diplomatic relations between the two nations but regularly engage in ICC competitions.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, India opted to bat and put on a par total of 244/7, with Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar scoring half-centuries each. In reply, Pakistan was shot out for 137, thanks to pacer Rajeshwari Gayakwad's four-for, while opener Sidra Ameen (30) was the top scorer.
    Brief scores: IND 244/7 (Mandhana- 52, Rana- 53, Vastrakar- 67; Sandhu- 2/36) defeated PAK 137 in 43 overs (Ameen- 30; Gayakwad- 4/31) by 107 runs.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 108 runs, netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    Shane Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa-ayh

    Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes 5, Ravichandran Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on-ayh

    IND vs SL: Jadeja takes 5, Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on

    Recent Stories

    Sensex Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices-dnm

    Sensex, Nifty plunge nearly 3% as Russia-Ukraine war weakens global markets, elevates oil prices

    Womens Day 2022 Know the history, importance and significance of the day drb

    Women's Day 2022: Know the history, importance and significance of the day

    Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi to hold telephonic conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi to hold telephonic conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky

    Andhra Pradesh Budget 2022: When will it be tabled? What can be expected?-dnm

    Andhra Pradesh Budget 2022: When will it be tabled? What can be expected?

    elangana Budget 2022: To be presented on March 7 sans Governor's address; what can be expected?-dnm

    Telangana Budget 2022: To be presented on March 7 sans Governor’s address; what can be expected?

    Recent Videos

    Situation is bad says Indian origin man evacuated from Ukraine thanks Modi govt gcw

    'Situation is bad,' says Indian-origin man evacuated from Ukraine, thanks Modi govt

    Video Icon
    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon