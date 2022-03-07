Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

India kicked off its 2022 ICC Women's World Cup campaign in style. On Sunday, it handed arch-rival Pakistan a 107-run defeat at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. However, following the game, the two teams gave a great example that they are still united by friendship and humanity despite being divided by politics.

After the match, the Indians were seen having fun with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's seven-month-old daughter. In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indians happened to be in the Pakistan pavilion, as Bismah had her daughter in her arms. Some of the Indians were playful with her and made quirky faces to see her reaction.

Bismah herself enjoyed the moment, despite her team suffering a heavy defeat, indicating that no matter the result, it is always the spirit of the game that should be upheld every time. "Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚," ICC captioned a video of the same. India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket due to strained diplomatic relations between the two nations but regularly engage in ICC competitions.

Match summary

Winning the toss, India opted to bat and put on a par total of 244/7, with Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar scoring half-centuries each. In reply, Pakistan was shot out for 137, thanks to pacer Rajeshwari Gayakwad's four-for, while opener Sidra Ameen (30) was the top scorer.

Brief scores: IND 244/7 (Mandhana- 52, Rana- 53, Vastrakar- 67; Sandhu- 2/36) defeated PAK 137 in 43 overs (Ameen- 30; Gayakwad- 4/31) by 107 runs.