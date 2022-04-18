Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli - Indian cricketers wish KL Rahul on his 30th birthday

KL Rahul has turned 30 years old. Meanwhile, Indian cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have taken to social media to wish him.

Indian wicketkeeper-opener continues to prove his worth as one of the most contemporary cricketers in India and across the world. He has turned 30 years old and is celebrating his birthday amidst his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 stint with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a side he leads. Meanwhile, Indian cricketers, ranging from Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli, have wished him on this special day.

Indian all-rounder and Rahul's close friend Pandya took to his social media handles to share a cute video. In the clip, Rahul has Pandya's son Agastya on his lap as he plays with her, while Pandya tries to cheer Agastya by dancing to the tunes of Waka-Waka by Shakira. Rahul is also seen trying to cheer Agastya up.

"Happy birthday, my bro ❤️ Only love from your two favourite boys 🤗", captioned Pandya in the post. Notably, he gave the video credit to Rahul's rumoured girlfriend, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. Earlier, she too shared three pictures with him and wished him on his birthday, captioned, "anywhere with you, happy birthday 🥰".

Among the other cricketers to wish him was Virat Kohli, who took to share a picture as an Instagram story and caption, "Wishing you good health." Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday, bro @klrahul11 🥳 Wishing you lots of happiness & success always 🤗".

Chinman spinner Kuldeep Yadav wished him too by noting, "Happy birthday skip @klrahul11. More life and more blessings. 🎂🥳". While Cheteshwar Pujara penned, "Wish you a very happy birthday, @klrahul11! Have a year as swashbuckling as your game 🤗", pacer Ishant Sharma authored, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, son!! Hope you have the best day and a solid year ahead!! Cheers🎂🎂 @klrahul11".