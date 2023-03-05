Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message

    Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, celebrated her birthday on Saturday, turning 31. While we check out how she celebrated the occasion, here is also the Indian all-rounder's special message for her.

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here is how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya, Krunal special message-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper Hardik Pandya's Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic had a special occasion on Saturday as she celebrated her 31st birthday. Consequently, she observed the event in Mumbai with Pandya and his family. As for her celebration, she shared an image of hers on social media, where she is seen sitting alongside Pandya's sister-in-law (brother Krunal's wife), Pankhuri Sharma, as the two don a white dress and smile at each other.

    Incidentally, it also happened to be Pankhuri's 30th birthday. The two shared the same picture on their social media handles and captioned it, "Happy birthday to us 🤍 #birthdaytwins". On the other hand, Pandya wished her beloved wife her 31st birthday and shared a video on his social media handles with a special message.

    ALSO READ: SEXY Pictures - Hardik Pandya's 'golden' wife Natasa Stankovic stuns in glittering gown

    The video clip is a collection of images of their recent social wedding ceremony in Udaipur, having gotten legally married in 2020. Pandya captioned the video with a short message that read, "Happy birthday, my baby ❤️ Love you even more with each passing day 🥰😘". At the same time, Natasa replied to the video with heart emojis.

    Pandya also wished Pankhuri on the occasion by sharing three images, which were captioned, "Happy birthday to the backbone of our family ❤️". Meanwhile, Krunal also wished his wife and said, "Happy birthday to light in my life🤩 Here's to many more birthdays and celebrations together🥂❤️ We would all be lost without you, thank you for everything you do for this family❤️💫".

    ALSO SEE: 'Cheers to us' - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic dance it out at their wedding gala reception

    Krunal also did not back down from wishing his sister-in-law, Natasa, as he also had a message for her that read, "Happy birthday, Nats!! So happy to be able to call you family❤️❤️ I hope you have the best year ever and enjoy your day to the fullest🥂❤️".

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud

    WPL 2023: Anjum Chopra believes Indians should have captained Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz snt

    WPL 2023: Anjum Chopra believes Indians should have captained Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Shami set to return in playing XI for Ahmedabad Test, rank turner unlikely snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Shami set to return in playing XI for Ahmedabad Test, rank turner unlikely

    WPL 2023: RCB mentor Sania Mirza wants to help youngsters understand mental side of elite sport watch snt

    WPL 2023: RCB mentor Sania Mirza wants to help youngsters understand mental side of elite sport - WATCH

    IND vs AUS, Indore Test: Did change of ball kill Ashwin's momentum? Dinesh Karthik explains snt

    IND vs AUS, Indore Test: Did change of ball kill Ashwin's momentum? Dinesh Karthik explains

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget AJR

    Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud

    GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details - adt

    GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details

    Karnataka govt calls meeting with experts to discuss Influenza A subtype H3N2; check details AJR

    Karnataka govt calls meeting with experts to discuss Influenza A subtype H3N2; check details

    Tara Sutaria SEXY Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with her drop-dead sizzling looks in white Bikini vma

    Tara Sutaria SEXY Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with her drop-dead sizzling looks in white Bikini

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon