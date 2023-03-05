Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message

Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, celebrated her birthday on Saturday, turning 31. While we check out how she celebrated the occasion, here is also the Indian all-rounder's special message for her.

Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper Hardik Pandya's Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic had a special occasion on Saturday as she celebrated her 31st birthday. Consequently, she observed the event in Mumbai with Pandya and his family. As for her celebration, she shared an image of hers on social media, where she is seen sitting alongside Pandya's sister-in-law (brother Krunal's wife), Pankhuri Sharma, as the two don a white dress and smile at each other.

Incidentally, it also happened to be Pankhuri's 30th birthday. The two shared the same picture on their social media handles and captioned it, "Happy birthday to us 🤍 #birthdaytwins". On the other hand, Pandya wished her beloved wife her 31st birthday and shared a video on his social media handles with a special message.

The video clip is a collection of images of their recent social wedding ceremony in Udaipur, having gotten legally married in 2020. Pandya captioned the video with a short message that read, "Happy birthday, my baby ❤️ Love you even more with each passing day 🥰😘". At the same time, Natasa replied to the video with heart emojis.

Pandya also wished Pankhuri on the occasion by sharing three images, which were captioned, "Happy birthday to the backbone of our family ❤️". Meanwhile, Krunal also wished his wife and said, "Happy birthday to light in my life🤩 Here's to many more birthdays and celebrations together🥂❤️ We would all be lost without you, thank you for everything you do for this family❤️💫".

Krunal also did not back down from wishing his sister-in-law, Natasa, as he also had a message for her that read, "Happy birthday, Nats!! So happy to be able to call you family❤️❤️ I hope you have the best year ever and enjoy your day to the fullest🥂❤️".