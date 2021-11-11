  • Facebook
    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic go jet skiing along with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in Dubai (WATCH)

    Hardik Pandya has ended his decent stint at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, he spent his final days in Dubai jet skiing with his wife, Natasa Stankovic, before returning to India.

    Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic go jet skiing along with Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 5:30 PM IST
    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a good stint in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He scored 69 runs in three innings at a fair average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 153.33. He bowled just four overs with the ball, claiming no wickets in a couple of innings and giving away 40 runs at an economy of 10.00.

    Nevertheless, he failed to help his side steer into the semis, as India has already been ousted in the Super 12 stage. While the Indians are returning to India, they would be landing in Jaipur to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting Wednesday, followed by a couple of Tests.

    Meanwhile, Pandya decided to spend his final few days in Dubai on a premium note before returning to India. Along with his Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic, he took some time out to go jet skiing in the Arabian Sea by Dubai. A video of the same was shared by Natasa, where she is seen doing the same.

    Also, in the video, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan were seen as both jumping into the water to take a brief swim and cool themselves down in the scorching Arabian heat. Natasa captioned the video, "#jetskilovers 😄".

    As far as the Indian squad for the NZ T20Is are concerned, the national selectors have decided to drop Pandya due to his unstable form of late. While he came up with a typical performance in the global competition, his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was not impressive, scoring just 127 runs in 11 innings at a mere 14.11 and 113.39 while he did not bowl. Also, there are reports that he might be let go by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 5:31 PM IST
