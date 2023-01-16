Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Game-changer': Cricketers, fans applaud BCCI after Viacom 18 bags Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore

    The BCCI on Monday announced that Viacom 18 had grabbed the media rights for the upcoming Women's IPL for a whopping Rs 951 crore for five years, pipping other bidders, including Disney Star and Sony, in the auction.

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    The BCCI on Monday announced that Viacom 18 had grabbed the media rights for the upcoming Women's IPL for a whopping Rs 951 crore for five years, pipping other bidders, including Disney Star and Sony, in the auction. The cricket board conducted the auction for the T20 League in Mumbai on Monday. 

    Global rights comprise three categories -- linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital). In the men's IPL, individual rights are sold across regions. 

    According to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the fee per match will come to Rs 7.09 crore for the next five years. 

    "Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket," Shah tweeted. 

    "After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for the empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure the participation of women of all ages. A new dawn indeed! #WIPL @ICC @BCCIWomen," read his other tweet. 

    The inaugural Women's IPL will likely begin in the first week of March. Five teams will compete and all the matches will be held in Mumbai. 

    Viacom18 had won the IPL digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore, while Disney Star had retained the TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore for five years starting in 2023 during a three-day auction held in June 2022.

    Cricketers and fans applauded this 'game-changer' for women's cricket, with some even adding that they are looking forward to the T20 tournament.

    Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj noted, "The Women's IPL will be a game-changer for women's cricket and cricket in general. This development represents a significant milestone in that regard. Looking forward to an outstanding tournament. @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, @JayShah Sir."

    Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik stated, "This is great news . Well done @JayShah and @BCCI. Womens cricket for the win."

    "This is so heartening and a testimony to the credibility and growth of Women’s Cricket. Am so delighted. Hats off to @bcciwomen and all the best to @viacom18," noted Indian women's pacer Jhulan Goswami

    "A small step for man. A giant leap for womenkind," said one fan, while another added, "Such wonderful news it is. This will take women's cricket to a whole new level. Super proud. Congratulations, lads."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
