Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'I don't have a desperation to get to a milestone' - Virat Kohli

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India secured a record 317 win over Sri Lanka in the final Thiruvananthapuram ODI on Sunday and clean-sweeping the series 3-0. Meanwhile, centurion Virat Kohli asserted that he does not run after milestones with his knocks.

    Image credit: PTI

    Team India was on a roll on Sunday as it hammered neighbour Sri Lanka by a record margin of 317 runs in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. While the hosts have managed to clean sweep the three-game series 3-0, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli shone with the bat, with the respective centuries, before being aided by pacer Mohammad Siraj with the ball. It was Kohli's 46th ODI ton and is just three short of legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's feat of 49, which looks all set to be broken in the coming days.

    Image credit: PTI

    "Ever since I came back from the break, I have been feeling good, and I don't have a desperation to get to a milestone. I want to continue doing that," Kohli said after his unbeaten 166. Kohli, who tolerated a comprehensive rough patch until the Asia Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), smashed his third ton in four innings.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 3RD ODI: 'MOHAMMED SIRAJ DESERVED ALL THOSE SLIPS; HE IS A RARE TALENT' - ROHIT SHARMA

    Image credit: PTI

    "I was happy to be batting out there, and I played good cricket in that space. I am in a nice space right now. Just be organic. It is the by-product of my intent," Kohli said of the player of the series trophy.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Fans ecstatic as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill hand India clean sweep with record 317-run win against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Fans ecstatic as Kohli, Gill, Siraj hand India clean sweep with record 317-run win

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvnanthapuram/3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli 166 blazes India to 390/5 against Sri Lanka; social media goes crazy-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli's 166 blazes India to 390/5; social media goes crazy

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Supporters applaud Shubman Gill as he slams maiden ODI century at home-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill slam centuries to put India in top, supporters applaud

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: That is a legitimate form of dismissal - Ravichandran Ashwin in Mohammed Shami Mankading Dasun Shanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: 'That is a legitimate form of dismissal' - Ashwin on Shami 'Mankading' Shanka

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav returns as India opts to bat against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav returns as India opts to bat

    Recent Stories

    BJP national executive meeting to commence today (January 16); PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi - adt

    BJP national executive meeting to commence today; PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi

    What Is Vitiligo? Mamta Mohandas experiences skin color loss; know the symptoms, causes and more RBA

    What Is Vitiligo? Mamta Mohandas experiences skin color loss; know the symptoms, causes and more

    Over 60 injured during Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai: Official AJR

    Over 60 injured during Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai: Official

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj deserved all those slips; he is a rare talent - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Mohammed Siraj deserved all those slips; he is a rare talent' - Rohit Sharma

    India richest one percent own more than 40 percent of total wealth: Oxfam

    India's richest 1% own over 40% of country's total wealth: Oxfam

    Recent Videos

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon