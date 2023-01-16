IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'I don't have a desperation to get to a milestone' - Virat Kohli

IND vs SL 2022-23: India secured a record 317 win over Sri Lanka in the final Thiruvananthapuram ODI on Sunday and clean-sweeping the series 3-0. Meanwhile, centurion Virat Kohli asserted that he does not run after milestones with his knocks.

Team India was on a roll on Sunday as it hammered neighbour Sri Lanka by a record margin of 317 runs in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. While the hosts have managed to clean sweep the three-game series 3-0, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli shone with the bat, with the respective centuries, before being aided by pacer Mohammad Siraj with the ball. It was Kohli's 46th ODI ton and is just three short of legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's feat of 49, which looks all set to be broken in the coming days.

"Ever since I came back from the break, I have been feeling good, and I don't have a desperation to get to a milestone. I want to continue doing that," Kohli said after his unbeaten 166. Kohli, who tolerated a comprehensive rough patch until the Asia Cup last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), smashed his third ton in four innings. ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23, 3RD ODI: 'MOHAMMED SIRAJ DESERVED ALL THOSE SLIPS; HE IS A RARE TALENT' - ROHIT SHARMA

