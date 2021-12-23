Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland

USA and Ireland are facing off in a two-match T20I series in Florida. The opening game went USA's way as it stunned Ireland by 26 runs. It eyes a historic series win on Thursday.

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. Moreover, the emergence of Twenty20 (T20) cricket has made the statement even more worthy. And, it was rightfully proved again on Wednesday when the United States of America (USA) took on Ireland in the opening T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill (Florida).

USA is playing its first-ever T20I series against an International Cricket Council (ICC) full member. The opening T20I saw a shocker as the host defeated Ireland by 26 runs. Gajanand Singh's furious innings of 65, swiftly aided by Sushant Modani's 50, ensured USA scripts history. Winning the toss, US skipper Monank Patel opted to bat.

After losing four wickets in the powerplay with just 16 runs on the board, Modani and Gajanand pulled off a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket. Following the latter's dismissal, Marty Kain added 39 more before Modani fell, and the USA finished on 188/6, which happened to be a massive target to chase for the Irish. Medium-pacer Barry McCarthy claimed 4/30.

In reply, Ireland was off to an explosive start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The best partnership happened to be for the third wicket between Lorcan Tucker (57*) and Curtis Campher (17), putting on 33 runs. Nevertheless, having lost six wickets, it fell 26 runs short, while Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan and Nisarg Patel claimed a couple each.

The second T20I will be played at the same venue on Thursday, and the US will be adamant about a historic series win. Moreover, these are warning bells for Ireland as its rough patch from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 continues. With the qualifiers from the 2022 edition coming up soon, Ireland needs to buckle up while the Americans push for their bid to make it to the tournament.

Brief scores: USA 188/6 (Modani- 50, Gajanand- 65, Kain- 39*; McCarthy- 4/30) defeats IRE 162/6 (Stirling- 31, Tucker-57*; Netravalkar- 2/26) by 26 runs.