  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood

    The Boxing Day Ashes 2021-22 Test kick stars from December 26. Australia's Mitchell Starc is expected to gain full fitness. However, the same cannot be said for Josh Hazlewood.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: Mitchell Starc likely to make return, apprehensions over Josh Hazlewood-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 10:26 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It would be an intense clash between Australia and England in the Boxing Day Test of the 2021-22 Ashes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from Sunday. However, Australia has a couple of fitness concerns. While seamer Mitchell Starc is likely to be fit, apprehensions lie over pacer Josh Hazlewood.

    Starc had suffered a twinge in his ribs while batting during the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. However, there is no concern regarding his bowling, as he did so flawlessly throughout the Test. On the other hand, Hazlewood is nursing a side strain, as he missed the Adelaide Test and flew home to Sydney before re-joining the squad in Melbourne.

    ALSO READ: ICC Rankings - Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter

    "It's just rib [of Starc], actually. Many bowlers talk about when they come back to Test cricket, bowl more overs, and they jam down on that rib area. So, he should be fine. He's tough. If he's not right, then we'll look at it. But there's no indication suggesting he won't be playing the next Test at this stage. We will wait and see how Josh Hazlewood pulls up. He arrives this afternoon," said Australia head coach Justin Langer, reports ESPNCricinfo.

    "

    On the other hand, Australia has included uncapped pacer Scot Boland in the side and is in line for a debut, given his seamless record at the MCG. In his 10-year First-Class (FC) career, he has scalped 96 wickets at an average of 25.56, including four fifers. However, Langer deemed his call-up just a cover.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Is Chris Silverwood the right man to guide England? Here's what the head coach feels

    "It's more precautionary than anything else. That said, he's a terrific bowler, and he's had an awesome domestic couple of years. If he gets the opportunity like Michael Neser last game, he will certainly deserve that," he concluded. If Australia misses out on Hazlewood, either Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser makes the cut.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland-ayh

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From Kohli to Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series

    I would see negative stories about Pakistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) offices notice boards - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Faisal Hasnain-ayh

    Pakistan cricket CEO admits country's reputation and perception a problem

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist? Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

    ICC Rankings Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    ICC Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Joe Root as No. 1 Test batter; Babar Azam reclaims T20I crown

    Recent Stories

    Ranveer Singh passionately kisses Kapil Dev during screening of 83 [Photos] SCJ

    Ranveer Singh passionately kisses Kapil Dev during screening of 83 [Photos]

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland-ayh

    Gajanand Singh heroes in USA's 26-run historic first T20I win against Test-playing nation Ireland

    Haryana becomes latest state to lower drinking age from 25 to 21 gcw

    Haryana becomes latest state to lower drinking age from 25 to 21

    The Matrix Resurrections actor Keanu Reeves opens up on death of first girlfriend SCJ

    The Matrix Resurrections actor Keanu Reeves opens up on death of first girlfriend

    Unlike Delta variant Omicron infections less likely to lead to hospitalisation reveals Study gcw

    Unlike Delta variant, Omicron infections less likely to lead to hospitalisation, reveals Study

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon