    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From Kohli to Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series

    India and South Africa will be engaged in an intimidating three-Test series for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy. Some of the players would be eyeing some milestones. Check them out here.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane - Milestones that can be attained during the Test series-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Centurion, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 5:00 AM IST
    It would be a fierce three-Test series between India and South Africa for the Freedom Trophy 2021-22. It starts December 26 (Boxing Day) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Meanwhile, the players can attain some milestones, as we present the same that you can take a look at below.

    Aiden Markram eyes 2,000
    Markram has already scored 1,824 Test runs to date. Meanwhile, he needs 176 runs more to enter the 2,000 Test runs club. Doing so, he would become the 32nd South African to score 2,000 runs in the sport's most extended format.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury

    Mohammed Shami eyes the 200-club
    Seamer Shami did not feature in the home Test series against New Zealand, where he could have attained the feat. Meanwhile, as he plays in SA and if he manages to take five more wickets, he could claim his 200th wicket in the format. Thus, he would become the 11th Indian to reach the milestone.

    Rishabh Pant's 100th dismissal
    Pant, too, did not feature against NZ. However, he would need three more dismissals, as it would become his 100th dismissal in the most extended format. At the same time, he will be the sixth Indian to have done so after MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22: Matches to be played behind closed doors, confirms Cricket South Africa

    Ajinkya Rahane's fielding century
    Rahane is troubled with the bat, while a century would be most welcomed. However, he can hit a century while fielding. He happens to be just three catches short of registering his 100 catches in the format. As a result, he will be becoming the sixth Indian to do so.

    Virat Kohli awaits ton in the field
    Kohli has a similar tale as that of Rahane. While he has not hit an international century in almost a couple of years, fans will desperately be awaiting one in SA. On the other hand, he, too, can hit a ton on the field in terms of catches. He needs four more catches to make it 100 catches in the format. Moreover, it would make him the sixth or seventh Indian to do so, with Rahane in contention as well.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 5:00 AM IST
