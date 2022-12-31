'Gaadi aaraam se chalaaya kar...' - Shikhar Dhawan's advice to Rishabh Pant during IPL 2019 goes viral

Rishabh Pant is recovering from his horrible car accident on Friday, as his speeding car crashed into the road driver after he dozed off. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan had warned him regarding his driving during IPL 2019.

Young Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant remains in the news following his awful car accident. On Friday morning, he crashed his BMW into the roadside divider of the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours after he admitted to dozing off. While his car was engulfed in flames, he escaped with some injuries, but thankfully non-life-threatening ones. He is currently being treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where his condition is said to be stable. However, the injuries could take six months to heal, meaning he could be out of cricketing action for the stated time, which includes the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals (DC).

But is Pant to be blamed for the accident himself? While he did admit to having passed out momentarily, rescuers and eye-witnesses said his car was speeding than usual. Therefore, chances are that he was involved in rash driving. Also, it could be something that his senior Delhi teammate Shikhar Dhawan was aware of.

In a video shared on social media, a clip from IPL 2019, Pant and Dhawan are involved in a chat. The former is seen asking for advice. To this, the latter cheekily replies, Gaadi Aram Se Chalaya Kar [Drive the vehicle carefully]." Meanwhile, netizens also felt that Pant should have taken Dhawan's advice seriously.

Meanwhile, Haryana Roadways has praised driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet for helping Pant get out of his damaged car after the crash. According to sources, the state government will likely honour the two. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma expressed that the two offered an illustration of humankind by directly assisting Pant.