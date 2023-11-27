Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Feels good to be back': Hardik Pandya rejoices return to Mumbai Indians with throwback video (WATCH)

    Reflecting on his previous stint with the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, who was originally purchased by the franchise for a mere Rs 10 lakh in 2015, expressed his sentiments on the social media platform 'X,' formerly known as Twitter.

    All-rounder Hardik Pandya is making a triumphant return to his home team, the Mumbai Indians, after being traded from the Gujarat Titans on Monday. The Mumbai Indians, a five-time champion in the Indian Premier League (IPL), successfully secured the transfer of Pandya at his current player fee of Rs 15 crore. This move comes as franchises prepare to finalize their wish lists and allocate budgets for the upcoming IPL auction scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.

    Also read: It's official! Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain after Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians

    Reflecting on his previous stint with the Mumbai Indians, Pandya, who was originally purchased by the franchise for a mere Rs 10 lakh in 2015, expressed his sentiments on the social media platform 'X,' formerly known as Twitter. He shared a nostalgic throwback video, conveying his excitement and stating that it feels good to be back with the Mumbai Indians.

    "This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back." Pandya's video caption read.

    Released just ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Pandya, who served as captain for the Gujarat Titans, led the team to victory in their inaugural IPL season in 2022 and maintained his captaincy during their runner-up finish in the following year.

    Throughout his 31 appearances for GT, Pandya exhibited his cricketing prowess, accumulating an impressive total of 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a striking strike rate exceeding 133. His contributions included six half-centuries, with his highest score reaching an unbeaten 87*. Furthermore, Pandya proved to be a valuable asset with the ball, securing 11 wickets for the team and showcasing a best bowling performance of 3/17.

    Also read: Retained by GT, then 'traded' to MI in 2 hours! Hardik Pandya's IPL 2024 whirlwind sparks meme fest

