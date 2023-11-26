Retained by GT, then 'traded' to MI in 2 hours! Hardik Pandya's IPL 2024 whirlwind sparks meme fest

Two hours after Gujarat Titans retained captain Hardik Pandya, a report claimed that the sensational all-rounder has been officially traded to Mumbai Indians, sparking a massive social media frenzy.

In a whirlwind of developments that left cricket enthusiasts in awe, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 took an unexpected turn on Sunday evening, redefining the term "transfer drama" in the cricketing world.

At 5:25 PM, the first bombshell hit as Gujarat Titans announced the retention of premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for the upcoming season. Pandya, who had led the Titans to victory in the maiden season in 2022, was set to continue his leadership role. The anticipation was palpable as speculations swirled about his potential move to Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction on December 19.

However, the cricketing landscape was in for another seismic shift at 7:25 PM, merely two hours later. Reports flooded in, asserting that Hardik Pandya had officially been traded to the Mumbai Indians. The swift turnaround left fans and pundits alike in a state of bewilderment, as the earlier expectation of Pandya donning the Gujarat Titans' jersey for the upcoming season was suddenly upended.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the much-anticipated transfer of Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians had indeed occurred. The transaction was reportedly a one-way, all-cash trade, marking his move from the Gujarat Titans to the five-time champions. While the exact value of the trade remains undisclosed, it is reported that the 30-year-old all-rounder's league fee for the year is set at INR 15 crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians reportedly traded Cameroon Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a full cash deal of Rs 17.50 crore. However, an official confirmation from the Rohit Sharma-led side is yet to come over Hardik Pandya's deal.

The IPL, renowned for its unpredictability, reached unparalleled heights of excitement and intrigue as news of Pandya's trade spread like wildfire. Social media platforms became a hub for discussions, with memes, reactions, and speculations circulating at a fever pitch.

Here's a look at some of the memes that exploded even as fans await a confirmation from Mumbai Indians: