    It's official! Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain after Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians

    In the aftermath of Hardik Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill steps into the leadership role for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Following the recent trade that saw Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill has been named the new captain of Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Gill, at 24 years old, is set to take on his first leadership role in the IPL, succeeding Hardik Pandya, who led the Titans in 2022 and 2023.

    Expressing his enthusiasm, Gill stated, "I am delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team." He looks forward to steering the team with their distinctive style of cricket.

    Gill, who began his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, joined the Titans ahead of the 2022 auction. In his inaugural season, he played a pivotal role, scoring 483 runs and securing the title for the Titans. In IPL 2023, he emerged as the highest run-scorer for the team with 890 runs, showcasing remarkable consistency.

    Currently ranking fifth among the top run-scorers in the IPL over the last six years, Gill brings experience and leadership qualities to the Titans. The team boasts a formidable lineup, featuring seasoned players like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, and Wriddhiman Saha.

    Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket for the Titans, praised Gill's growth, both as a batter and a leader. Recognising Gill's impact on the team's success in the past seasons, Solanki expressed excitement about embarking on a new journey with the talented young leader at the helm.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
