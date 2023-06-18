ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Moeen Ali penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for a level 1 breach of the ICC code of conduct during the first Ashes Test.

The incident occurred when Ali was seen applying a drying agent to his bowling hand without seeking permission from the umpires before the next over.

This action violated Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct. However, match referee, Andy Pycroft determined that Ali had used the spray solely to dry his hands and not to tamper with the ball's condition, which would have been a more serious offence under clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions.

Ali admitted the offence and accepted the penalty without the need for a formal hearing, as confirmed by the ICC.

"Ali admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC stated.

Australia holds a commanding position in the first Test, but England is determined to resist and put up a strong fight as an intriguing third day of play unfolds.

