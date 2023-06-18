Tendai Chatara's missed catch against Nepal leaves fans in disbelief (WATCH)

Tendai Chatara's dropped catch created amusement worldwide. The missed catch not only had a significant impact on the game but also became a subject of laughter across the globe.

In the 1st qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Nepal, Tendai Chatara had a crucial moment that left fans astonished. During Nepal's batting innings, a high catch came towards Chatara in the field, presenting a golden opportunity to dismiss a key batsman. However, to everyone's disbelief, Chatara dropped the catch, as he just turned his back to the ball.

The missed chance proved costly for Zimbabwe as Nepal capitalised on the opportunity and went on to post a challenging total. Chatara's drop catch became a talking point among cricket enthusiasts, highlighting the significance of fielding in the game and the impact such moments can have on the outcome of a match.