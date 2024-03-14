Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after fatal car accident in Anuradhapura

    Lahiru Thirimanne, former Sri Lanka cricket captain, is hospitalised following a car accident in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. The incident occurred while Thirimanne was representing the New York Strikers in the Legends Cricket tournament.

    cricket Former Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after fatal car accident in Anuradhapura osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    Former Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne has been hospitalised following a harrowing car accident in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. The incident occurred on Thursday when Thirimanne's vehicle was involved in a serious head-on collision, necessitating his immediate transfer to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. While the exact extent of his injuries remains undisclosed, he is reported to be in stable condition. Reports indicate that there was at least one additional passenger in the car with Thirimanne, who is also receiving medical treatment.

    At the time of the accident, Thirimanne was representing the New York Strikers in the Legends Cricket tournament. The franchise issued an official statement addressing the incident, stating, "We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation." The statement further reassured that after thorough medical evaluation, they are all safe and sound, urging respect for their privacy during their recovery.

    According to Newswire.lk, Thirimanne was on a pilgrimage when the accident occurred, with his vehicle colliding with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, resulting in severe damage.

    Throughout his illustrious career spanning a decade, Thirimanne featured in 44 Test matches, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is. Notably, he contributed to three T20 World Cup campaigns, including the victorious 2014 edition, before retiring in July 2023.

    Also Read: Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 5:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson ponders on Pakistan coaching offer amid salary dispute osf

    Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson ponders on Pakistan coaching offer amid salary dispute

    cricket Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed osf

    Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed

    cricket Fan celebrates Rishabh Pant's comeback with 100 Food packets for needy (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Fans celebrate Rishabh Pant's comeback by distributing 100 food packets to needy (WATCH)

    cricket Shreyas Iyer faces potential IPL 2024 absence due to recurring injury: Report osf

    Shreyas Iyer faces potential IPL 2024 absence due to recurring injury: Report

    Recent Stories

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action AJR

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action

    Indian Navy to procure 'pseudo satellites' to extend surveillance capability

    Indian Navy to procure 'pseudo satellites' to extend surveillance capability

    Australian billionaire reveals ambitious blueprint for 'Titanic II' launch in 2027, Promises water superiority avv

    Australian billionaire reveals ambitious blueprint for 'Titanic II' launch in 2027, Promises water superiority

    Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebs linked with IPL teams RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, celebs linked with IPL teams

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark

    Recent Videos

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon