Former Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after fatal car accident in Anuradhapura

Former Sri Lanka captain Lahiru Thirimanne has been hospitalised following a harrowing car accident in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. The incident occurred on Thursday when Thirimanne's vehicle was involved in a serious head-on collision, necessitating his immediate transfer to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. While the exact extent of his injuries remains undisclosed, he is reported to be in stable condition. Reports indicate that there was at least one additional passenger in the car with Thirimanne, who is also receiving medical treatment.

At the time of the accident, Thirimanne was representing the New York Strikers in the Legends Cricket tournament. The franchise issued an official statement addressing the incident, stating, "We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation." The statement further reassured that after thorough medical evaluation, they are all safe and sound, urging respect for their privacy during their recovery.

According to Newswire.lk, Thirimanne was on a pilgrimage when the accident occurred, with his vehicle colliding with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, resulting in severe damage.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning a decade, Thirimanne featured in 44 Test matches, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is. Notably, he contributed to three T20 World Cup campaigns, including the victorious 2014 edition, before retiring in July 2023.

