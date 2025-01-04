AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Jasprit Bumrah leaves SCG for scans, Virat Kohli takes over as captain (WATCH)

Jasprit Bumrah was forced to leave the field due to discomfort on day two of the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Live footage from the official broadcasters showed Bumrah leaving the stadium in his training kit, accompanied by two support staff members, for a scan.

Bumrah had initially walked off the field 30 minutes before Lunch but returned shortly afterward. However, in the post-lunch session, he bowled just one over before once again leaving the field.

With Rohit Sharma absent from the playing XI, Virat Kohli has assumed the captaincy responsibilities in Bumrah's absence.

Bumrah has claimed two wickets in his 10 overs in this match. Overall, the right-arm pacer has taken 32 wickets in the series, with Mohammed Siraj being India's next best bowler, having taken 18 wickets.

More to follow.

