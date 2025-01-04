AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy shine in Bumrah's absence, bowl out Australia for 181

Young pacers Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy stepped up in the absence of skipper Jasprit Bumrah, as India bowled out Australia for 181 at tea on the second day of the fifth Test in Sydney.

Young pacers Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy stepped up in the absence of skipper Jasprit Bumrah, as India bowled out Australia for 181 at tea on the second day of the fifth Test in Sydney on Saturday, taking a narrow four-run lead.

Though the lead is minimal, it provides India with a psychological edge, especially after Siraj (3/51 in 16 overs), Prasidh (3/42 in 15 overs), and Reddy (2/32 in 7 overs) shone in the post-lunch session. Bumrah had to leave the field for precautionary scans, having bowled just one over before handing over the captaincy to Virat Kohli, who stepped in seamlessly, showcasing his proactive approach to bowling changes and animated leadership, as he had done in January 2022.

The pivotal moment came with the dismissal of Steve Smith (33) just before lunch, and soon after, Prasidh, coming from round the wicket from the Paddington End, removed Alex Carey (21) with a brilliant angled-in delivery. Carey had looked solid, but once Prasidh found his rhythm, he became virtually unplayable.

Debutant Beau Webster (57) made a solid case for his inclusion with a half-century, but it was Nitish Reddy, in his second spell, who triggered a collapse by removing Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, both undone by subtle movement off the pitch.

The final blow came from Prasidh Krishna, who exploited the uneven bounce and cracks in the surface. He delivered a short ball that awkwardly bounced to Webster, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sharp catch.

Earlier, Siraj was relentless in his first spell, claiming two wickets with well-pitched outswingers. Prasidh then dismissed the in-form Steve Smith, ending a 57-run partnership between Smith and Webster for the fifth wicket.

Initially, Prasidh had struggled, bowling several loose deliveries in his first spell, failing to find the right length. But after Bumrah switched his ends, Prasidh hit the perfect length to square up Smith, with KL Rahul taking a simple catch at second slip.

The day began with Sam Konstas (23 off 38 balls) attacking Bumrah with reverse laps, but Marnus Labuschagne (2) was dismissed quickly. Bumrah delivered a rising ball from a good length that moved just enough to catch Labuschagne’s outside edge, which Rishabh Pant snaffled behind the stumps. Though umpire Sharfuddoul Ibne Saikat initially ruled it not out, TV replays confirmed a clear edge.

Konstas, known for his unconventional game, struggled with his defense, and Siraj’s outswingers found the edge of Konstas’ bat. The drive was easily caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully. Travis Head (4) started with a classy on-drive but was then undone by an inswinger, which caused a leading edge that Rahul comfortably grabbed in the slips.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 185 all out

Australia 1st innings: 181 all out in 51 overs (Beau Webster 57, Steve Smith 33; Prasidh Krishna 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Nitish Reddy 2/32).

