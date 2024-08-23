Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting Dhoni in all-time India XI, says 'Bhai log, bada galti hogaya (WATCH)

Dinesh Karthik apologized for omitting MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI, calling it an oversight. He admitted to forgetting a wicketkeeper in his selection, initially choosing Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, and others. Karthik now acknowledges Dhoni's pivotal role and would include him as captain.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has issued an apology after he mistakenly left out legendary cricketer MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI across formats. Karthik clarified that the omission was an honest mistake, admitting that he forgot to include a wicketkeeper in his lineup when selecting the team for Cricbuzz.

After the episode aired, Karthik openly admitted his oversight. "Bhai log, bada galti ho gaya (Guys, I made a big mistake)," he said, acknowledging the error. He revealed that he only recognized the mistake after the episode was broadcast. Karthik admitted that, while evaluating various players, he had neglected to include a wicketkeeper in his lineup, mistakenly assuming Rahul Dravid would cover that role. "I can't believe I forgot to include a wicketkeeper—it was a huge oversight," he admitted.



Paarl Royals: Know everything about Dinesh Karthik's SA20 side

Karthik, who has served as a wicketkeeper for India, expressed his deep respect for Dhoni, calling him "one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game." He made it clear that if he were to redo his selection, Dhoni would not only be included but would also be his automatic choice for the No. 7 spot and the captaincy, regardless of the format, as reported by TOI.

The all-time India XI that Karthik originally selected includes a blend of the nation's top talents across formats. The lineup features Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma as the opening pair, followed by Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar in the key No. 3 and No. 4 positions. Virat Kohli takes the No. 5 spot, adding further strength to the batting order.

For the all-rounder roles, Karthik selected Yuvraj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja, both renowned for their exceptional performances with both bat and ball. The spin attack is spearheaded by Ravichandran Ashwin and Anil Kumble, two of India's premier spinners. The pace attack includes Jasprit Bumrah and Zaheer Khan. Additionally, Karthik named Harbhajan Singh as the 12th man, recognizing his substantial influence on Indian cricket.

Despite the oversight, Karthik’s selections highlight his admiration for the legends of Indian cricket and underscore the remarkable depth of talent the country has produced over the years.



Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

Karthik’s initial XI, which sparked the controversy, included: Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah, and Zaheer Khan, with Harbhajan Singh as the 12th man.

In conclusion, Karthik’s honest admission and praise for Dhoni reflect his humility and respect for one of cricket’s greatest icons. His revised lineup would undoubtedly include MS Dhoni as both a player and the captain, acknowledging the immense contributions Dhoni has made to Indian cricket.

Latest Videos