Sports
South Africa's premier T20 league started in 2023 and consists of 6 teams.
The Royals Sports Group-owned (Rajasthan Royals owners) franchise has made the semifinals in the first two editions, while finishing third in 2024.
South African middle-order batter David Miller has led the side in the last two editions of SA20, and he has been retained for the 2025 season.
Kumar Sangakara is the team director, while New Zealand fast bowling legend Shane Bond is the head coach.
The wicket-keeper batsman is set to become the first Indian to play in SA20 after being signed by Paarl Royals in 2024