Know your SA20 team, Paarl Royals

Image credits: Instagram/ @paarlroyals @dk0019

SA20

South Africa's premier T20 league started in 2023 and consists of 6 teams.

Image credits: Instagram/ @paarlroyals

Paarl Royals

The Royals Sports Group-owned (Rajasthan Royals owners) franchise has made the semifinals in the first two editions, while finishing third in 2024. 

Image credits: Instagram/ @paarlroyals

Captain

South African middle-order batter David Miller has led the side in the last two editions of SA20, and he has been retained for the 2025 season.

Image credits: PTI

Director & coach

Kumar Sangakara is the team director, while New Zealand fast bowling legend Shane Bond is the head coach.

Image credits: Google

Dinesh Karthik's U-turn from retirement

The wicket-keeper batsman is set to become the first Indian to play in SA20 after being signed by Paarl Royals in 2024 
 

Image credits: Dinesh Karthik Instagram
