Deepti Sharma stars as India clinch historic 347-run win over England in one-off women's Test (WATCH)

In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, India's women's cricket team secured a historic victory over England in the one-off Test match in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, dominating the proceedings and winning by an impressive margin of 347 runs.

Deepti Sharma once again excelled in her enforcer's role, contributing significantly as the formidable India Women's team secured a remarkable 347-run triumph over England on the third day of the one-off Test in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Initiating the pursuit of victory, India declared their second innings at the overnight score of 186 for 6, presenting England with the formidable task of chasing down a massive target of 479 runs in their second innings.

India laid the foundation for their triumph with a formidable performance in the first innings. Posting an imposing total of 428, the Indian batters exhibited resilience and skill, taking control of the match early on. England, in response, found themselves struggling as they were bundled out for 136, unable to match the intensity displayed by the Indian team.

Also read: WATCH: Furious Rohit Sharma fan burns Mumbai Indians jersey after Hardik Pandya named captain

Led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma, who claimed figures of 4/32, and pacer Pooja Vastrakar, with a contribution of 3/23, the Indian bowlers efficiently dismissed England for 131. This victory now stands as the largest in terms of runs in the history of women's Test cricket, surpassing Sri Lanka's 309-run win over Pakistan in April 1998.

Notably, this triumph marks India's first home victory against England in 15 Tests, breaking a streak that dates back to 2014, when they secured wins in away games. The team's confidence is now significantly boosted as they look ahead to the upcoming one-off Test against Australia starting next week.

Throughout the past three days, the Indian team displayed no signs of rustiness despite not having played Test cricket for two years and hosting a Test match at home after a nine-year hiatus. They showcased their ruthlessness and played at their best throughout the match.

Despite the numerous records achieved, credit for the success of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side must be attributed to Deepti Sharma (8-2-32-4), who maintained her exceptional form following the sensational 5 for seven in the first innings. England, seemingly lacking the courage to fight, struggled even on a pitch that appeared to be more accommodating.

India didn't have to wait long for the first breakthrough on Saturday morning. The initial wicket fell as pacer Renuka Singh dismissed Tammy Beaumont (17) by moving the ball in from outside the off, knocking down her off-stump.

England faced further setbacks in Vastrakar's first over, where Sophie Dunkley (15) played a delivery into the hands of substitute Harleen Deol at gully. Vastrakar then delivered a significant blow by cleaning up Nat Sciver-Brunt, the first-innings star, for a first-ball duck.

Despite India wasting two DRS reviews hastily, the third wicket did not require much effort. Vastrakar, in good form, found an outside edge off Heather Knight's bat, and Yastika Bhatia completed the catch behind the stumps. Knight contributed a 20-ball 21 with four boundaries.

England's troubles continued as Danni Wyatt edged a delivery to the first slip, giving Deepti her first wicket in the innings after scoring 12. Deepti then had Amy Jones (5) pulling one straight to short midwicket. In her seventh over of the innings, Deepti dismissed Kate Cross (16) and Lauren Filer (0).

Also read: BCCI contemplates IPL-style Tier-2 league in T10 format: A game-changer in the making?

Although Deepti narrowly missed taking 10 wickets in the game, Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/20) found success. The left-arm spinner's first victim was Sophie Ecclestone (10), caught in a sweep attempt. The final wicket of the game was Lauren Bell (8), caught by Jemimah Rodrigues at silly point.

India's debutants in the game, Shubha Satheesh, Rodrigues, and Renuka, all tasted success. However, Shubha missed action on the second and third days due to a fractured finger, providing a bit of a dampener despite an otherwise perfect outing for India.

Brief Scores:

India: 428 & 186 for 6 declared in 42 overs beat England: 136 & 131 all out in 27.3 overs (Heather Knight 21; Deepti Sharma 4/32, Pooja Vastrakar 3/23) by 347 runs.