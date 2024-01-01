Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run

    India's all-rounder, Deepti Sharma expresses optimism as India Women aim to halt Australia's unbroken winning streak. Despite facing consecutive defeats, including the recent narrow loss at Wankhede Stadium, Deepti Sharma highlights the team's progress and determination to end Australia's dominance.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Deepti Sharma, the proficient off-spinner, expressed confidence on Monday that the India Women's team is determined to break Australia's winning streak against them at home "as soon as possible." Despite facing defeat in nine consecutive ODIs, including two matches in the ongoing series, Deepti Sharma sees the team's progress and improvement. Australia secured a narrow three-run victory in the second ODI at Wankhede Stadium, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The last time India managed to defeat Australia at home was in Chennai on February 23, 2007.

    Acknowledging the team's growth, Deepti Sharma emphasized, "We will try to break their winning streak as soon as possible." She noted positive developments in the team's performance, highlighting the competitiveness displayed in the last match, a departure from past encounters against Australia.

    Reflecting on the second game, Deepti Sharma praised the team's bowling unit, including debutant Shreyanka Patil (1/43), and applauded Richa Ghosh's fearless innings of 96 off 117 balls.

    Expressing her dedication to improvement, Deepti Sharma credited her enhanced bowling performances to rigorous training sessions. She highlighted the varied practice routines, encompassing different phases of the game, such as bowling with the new ball, in the middle overs, and dealing with the old ball in the death overs.

    While acknowledging the team's commitment to winning, Deepti Sharma acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the game, emphasizing the importance of giving a strong fight. Looking ahead, she is focused on the upcoming match, aiming for a positive outcome.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 5:34 PM IST
