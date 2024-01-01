Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    How Shaheen Afridi became the Pakistan's T20 captain: Shahid Afridi's amusing explanation goes viral (WATCH)

    Explore the amusing side of Pakistan cricket as Shahid Afridi provides a comical explanation for how Shaheen Afridi unexpectedly assumed the T20I captaincy.

    cricket How Shaheen Afridi became the Pakistan's T20 captain: Shahid Afridi's amusing explanation goes viral (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    In the aftermath of Pakistan's disappointing run in the Cricket World Cup 2023, significant changes were implemented by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), leading to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi taking on the role of T20I captain, replacing Babar Azam. The surprising captaincy appointment led to a humorous response from legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who also happens to be Shaheen's father-in-law. During a recent event attended by cricket stars Rizwan, Shaheen, Haris Rauf, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi jokingly attributed Shaheen's captaincy to a comical "mistake" involving veteran player Mohammad Rizwan.

    While praising Rizwan's stellar performance in the World Cup, Shahid Afridi expressed his desire to see Rizwan as the T20 captain but humorously stated that Shaheen ended up with the captaincy "by mistake."

    “I admire Rizwan's hard work and focus level. His best quality, which I like most, is only focusing on his game and paying no heed to who is doing what. He is really a fighter!” Afridi mentioned during an event organized by the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

    “I wanted to see him (Rizwan) as the T20 captain, but Shaheen became the skipper by mistake," he added, eliciting laughter from the players and the audience.

    Shaheen Afridi's first captaincy assignment will be the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, commencing on January 12, with matches scheduled for January 14, 17, 19, and 21. This series marks the beginning of Pakistan's preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place later in the year.

    Also Read: IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Nikhil Chaudhary's journey from Punjab to the Big Bash League osf

    Nikhil Chaudhary's journey from Punjab to the Big Bash League

    cricket IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test osf

    IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test

    cricket Shubman Gill shares new year resolutions and reflects on the success of 2023 osf

    Shubman Gill shares new year resolutions and reflects on the success of 2023

    Dinesh Karthik raises concerns about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian Test team osf

    Dinesh Karthik raises concerns about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian Test team

    David Warner announces retirement from ODIs, but may be available for 2025 Champions Trophy

    David Warner announces retirement from ODIs, but may be available for 2025 Champions Trophy

    Recent Stories

    The moment when 7 5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan WATCH gcw

    The moment when 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Japan (WATCH)

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for brutally beating 1.5-year-old baby in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for brutally beating 1.5-year-old baby in Alappuzha

    Kapil Sharma's visit to 'Heart Attack Parathe' triggers Police complaint against stall owner, here's why RKK

    Kapil Sharma's visit to 'Heart Attack Parathe' triggers Police complaint against stall owner, here's why

    cricket Happy Birthday Mohammad Nabi: 10 quotes by the Afghanistan all-rounder osf

    Happy Birthday Mohammad Nabi: 10 quotes by the Afghanistan all-rounder

    Japan hit by 21 quakes over 34000 homes without power locals asked to evacuate gcw

    Japan hit by 21 quakes, over 34,000 homes without power, locals asked to evacuate

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon