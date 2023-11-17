Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    David Miller reflects on South Africa's World Cup journey after semifinal loss to Australia

    In the aftermath of South Africa's fifth World Cup semifinal defeat against Australia, veteran batsman David Miller shares insights into the team's frustration, pride in their performance, and optimism for the future.

    Enduring their fifth World Cup semifinal defeat is disheartening, yet South Africa takes pride in their overall performance in this edition of the tournament, according to veteran batsman David Miller. Despite falling short in the semifinal against Australia, Miller's century, coupled with a disciplined bowling display, kept the Proteas in contention during a nervy three-wicket encounter on Thursday.

    Expressing frustration, Miller acknowledged the team's desire to reach the final and compete for the trophy. He highlighted the positive contributions of emerging talents like pace bowling all-rounder Gerald Coetzee and left-arm quick Marco Jansen, emphasizing the team's focus on creating lasting memories and enjoying the journey.

    While acknowledging the disappointment of the semifinal loss, Miller expressed confidence in the team's character and their eventual success in winning a World Cup. Reflecting on previous instances of World Cup disappointments, Miller noted the team's consistent performances in this edition and recognised the individual standouts.

    Comparing the mood to the 2015 semifinal in Auckland, Miller mentioned that, despite the frustration of the current loss, there were fewer tears this time. Regarding retirement considerations, the 34-year-old stated that he would assess his body's condition year by year, keeping the next World Cup in perspective.

    Addressing skipper Temba Bavuma's challenging tournament and fitness concerns, Miller supported Bavuma's leadership, emphasizing his positive impact on ODI cricket. Despite Bavuma's limited runs in the tournament, Miller praised him for elevating the team's performance and leadership qualities over the last year-and-a-half.

