Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dates and venues for 2022-23 Indian domestic season revealed; Irani Trophy returns

    The dates and venues for the upcoming Indian 2022-23 season have been revealed. It is all set to start with the Duleep Trophy on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Irani Trophy returns after two years.

    Dates and venues for 2022-23 domestic season revealed; Irani Trophy returns-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 6:09 PM IST

    Kolkata and Ahmedabad are all set to conduct the knockout stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, respectively, for the upcoming Indian 2022-23 domestic season. In contrast, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct a couple of Irani Cup matches over the following months. SMAT, the domestic Twenty20 (T20) event, will happen from October 11 to November 5, while the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament will operate from November 12 to December 2. Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Punjab and Jaipur will be hosting the league stage of SMAT, whereas Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi will host the Vijay Hazare league fixtures.

    The BCCI will conduct a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020. As reported by PTI earlier, the BCCI also confirmed that the two Irani Cup games would be held at the beginning and the season-end. The Ranji Trophy 2020 champion Saurashtra will be hosting the Rest of India from October 1-5, while reigning champion Madhya Pradesh will host ROI from March 1-5 next year, per the program shared with the state units by the BCCI.

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - ARSHDEEP FINDS SUPPORT FROM TENDULKAR FOR DROPPED-CATCH TROLL

    Saurashtra could not play the Irani Cup following its first-ever Ranji triumph in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The inaugural women's Under-15 competition will be played from December 26 to January 12 across five venues, which include Bengaluru, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, and Pune.

    "BCCI is glad to announce a girls U-15 One Day tournament. This tournament is introduced to create a pathway for our youngsters to help introduce fresh talent," a note from the BCCI to the state units read. The season commences with the Duleep Trophy from September 8 to 25.

    ALSO READ: Suresh Raina retires - Fans ask why is MS Dhoni's name missing from thank you note

    Ranji Trophy (BCCI's premier domestic First-Class event) returns to the traditional home and away format and will be running from December 12 to February 20. Teams might play just three league matches in Ranji due to a truncated season.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh finds support from Sachin Tendulkar for dropped-catch troll-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep finds support from Tendulkar for dropped-catch troll

    Suresh Raina retires: Fans ask why is MS Dhoni's name missing from thank you note snt

    Suresh Raina retires: Fans ask why is MS Dhoni's name missing from thank you note

    Suresh Raina chinna thala retires from all forms of cricket: A look at Mr IPL's net worth, cars and more snt

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket: A look at Mr IPL's net worth, cars and more

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career-ayh

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career

    Hardik Pandya is probably the best all-rounder in the world in T20 cricket, Jasprit Bumrah across formats - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    'Hardik Pandya is probably the best all-rounder in the world in T20 cricket' - Ricky Ponting

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo 'focused' on Manchester United's resurgence sends message to fans ahead of Europa League clash snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'focused' on Man United's resurgence; sends message to fans ahead of Europa League clash

    Delhi govt launches 'Mega Decongestion Project'; here's everything you need to know - adt

    AAP led-Delhi govt launches 'Mega Decongestion Project'; here's everything you need to know

    Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi assassination drb

    Nagesh Kukunoor to make a web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

    Delhi BJP leaders call for signature campaign to remove Manish Sisodia from AAP government AJR

    Delhi BJP leaders call for signature campaign to remove Manish Sisodia from AAP government

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh finds support from Sachin Tendulkar for dropped-catch troll-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep finds support from Tendulkar for dropped-catch troll

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon