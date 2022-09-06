Dates and venues for 2022-23 Indian domestic season revealed; Irani Trophy returns

The dates and venues for the upcoming Indian 2022-23 season have been revealed. It is all set to start with the Duleep Trophy on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Irani Trophy returns after two years.

Kolkata and Ahmedabad are all set to conduct the knockout stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, respectively, for the upcoming Indian 2022-23 domestic season. In contrast, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct a couple of Irani Cup matches over the following months. SMAT, the domestic Twenty20 (T20) event, will happen from October 11 to November 5, while the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament will operate from November 12 to December 2. Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Punjab and Jaipur will be hosting the league stage of SMAT, whereas Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi will host the Vijay Hazare league fixtures.

The BCCI will conduct a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020. As reported by PTI earlier, the BCCI also confirmed that the two Irani Cup games would be held at the beginning and the season-end. The Ranji Trophy 2020 champion Saurashtra will be hosting the Rest of India from October 1-5, while reigning champion Madhya Pradesh will host ROI from March 1-5 next year, per the program shared with the state units by the BCCI.

Saurashtra could not play the Irani Cup following its first-ever Ranji triumph in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The inaugural women's Under-15 competition will be played from December 26 to January 12 across five venues, which include Bengaluru, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, and Pune.

"BCCI is glad to announce a girls U-15 One Day tournament. This tournament is introduced to create a pathway for our youngsters to help introduce fresh talent," a note from the BCCI to the state units read. The season commences with the Duleep Trophy from September 8 to 25.

Ranji Trophy (BCCI's premier domestic First-Class event) returns to the traditional home and away format and will be running from December 12 to February 20. Teams might play just three league matches in Ranji due to a truncated season.