CSK owners take 5th IPL trophy to Tirupati Balaji for blessings - WATCH

It was another splendid season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as it won its record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday by besting defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. It also made legendary CSK captain MS Dhoni the joint-most successful IPL skipper after Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians (MI).

Meanwhile, after the title success, the CSK management on Tuesday arrived with the trophy in Chennai, taking it to the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in the city to seek blessings. In video clips going around, the trophy is seen being blessed with flowers and garlands before being moved out of the temple, while CSK co-owner N Srinivasan is also seen in the same.

Srinivasan, who is the vice-chairman of CSK's ownership company India Cements Limited, hailed Dhoni following the title triumph and said, “Fantastic captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and the team. This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love MS Dhoni. So do we.”