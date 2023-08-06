Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yuzvendra Chahal embraces team's priorities amidst selection challenges in the Indian team

    Yuzvendra Chahal, the talented Indian spinner, remains undeterred by the selection challenges in white-ball cricket. Despite facing competition for a spot in the playing XI, particularly with Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal emphasises the team's priorities and the significance of cricket as a team sport.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal, one of India's top spinners in white-ball cricket, has been facing challenges in breaking into the Indian playing XI recently. While he has been a regular part of most white-ball assignments, he often finds himself competing with Kuldeep Yadav for a spot in the team. Despite facing frequent snubs, Chahal remains unfazed and emphasises that cricket is a team game, not an individual pursuit like chess.

    When questioned about his non-selection in certain matches, Chahal responded confidently, stating, "Team combination is our priority and it is not something new. At number 7, we generally play Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel. Three spinners can only play if the wickets are spin-friendly. Kuldeep is bowling really well, he is in great rhythm, and that's why the team is backing him. I keep working hard in the nets so that whenever I get the chance, I will make the most of it."

    Chahal didn't feature in any of the three ODIs against West Indies but managed to secure a place in the first T20I. Despite being on the sidelines for a few series, he remains content and grateful for the opportunity to represent India, whether as part of the playing XI or as one of the 15 squad members selected for the tour.

    "We are professional cricketers. I was playing after two months, last I played was in the IPL. It is all about the preparation. This is not an individual sport, you are playing here for your team. There are times when players has to sit out for two series, so it doesn't mean that they are not part of the team.

    "I am very happy that I am getting to wear the blue jersey every day. I am not sitting at home. I am travelling with the team. I am part of the team. I have played chess, it is an individual game but cricket is a team sport. Out of fifteen people in the squad only eleven can play. In the past few series, when I was playing Kuldeep was not getting the chances," Chahal explained.

