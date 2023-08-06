BCCI faces new hurdle over Pakistan-England clash at Eden Gardens amid Kali Puja concerns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) encounters another obstacle ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) raises concerns over the scheduled Pakistan-England match at Eden Gardens on November 12.

BCCI is bracing for yet another setback, this time concerning the scheduled Pakistan-England match at Eden Gardens during the 2023 ODI World Cup. This development comes hot on the heels of complaints received by the board from "several full member countries" about the tournament's fixture. The initial World Cup schedule was jointly announced by BCCI and ICC, with the much-awaited competition set to commence in India on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Reportedly on Saturday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has approached the ICC recce team, urging them to reconsider the match date of November 12 for the Pakistan-England clash. The reason behind the request is the coincidence of the game with Kali Puja, the second biggest festival in West Bengal. Falling almost two weeks after the conclusion of Durga Puja, Kali Puja sees numerous local clubs in Kolkata organising events, leading to a large police deployment to maintain law and order. This raises concerns about the availability of sufficient security personnel for the Eden Gardens match.

While CAB President Snehasish Ganguly has refuted sending any formal request to the ICC for a change in schedule, insider sources have revealed that Kolkata Police has indeed expressed security concerns. A senior CAB official, who was part of the meeting with the 17-member ICC and BCCI inspection team, disclosed that Kolkata Police cited difficulties in providing security on Diwali, and the board has informed both ICC and BCCI about the issue, proposing a rescheduling of the match. In case the rescheduling doesn't materialise, the matter might be escalated to the Chief Minister's attention.

As of now, the CAB chief has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the situation, preferring to await an official confirmation before proceeding with any further action to address the matter with the ICC. This latest turn of events could pose a significant challenge for BCCI, as they seek to ensure a smooth and successful hosting of the prestigious ODI World Cup in India.

"We have not yet got anything officially from the Kolkata Police," Snehasish, elder brother of former BCCI president and India captain Sourav Ganguly, said. "Unless we get something officially, we can't inform the ICC. Security issue is being taken care of by the Kolkata Police. That is not our look-out. As I said, we have not got anything officially, if we get anything we will inform ICC."

