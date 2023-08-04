Alex Hales bids farewell to international cricket with immediate effect

England's cricket star Alex Hales has officially called time on his international cricket career at the age of 34. With his last appearance during the T20 World Cup final last year and an impressive track record across all formats, Hales leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

At the age of 34, Alex Hales has made the announcement of his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately. His last appearance for England was in the T20 World Cup final last November, where he played a crucial role in their victory. After a three-year absence, he was recalled to the side for the competition and delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 86 against India in the semifinal alongside Jos Buttler.

Alex Hales' international career spanned over 11 years and encompassed all formats of the game. He made his debut in a T20I against India in 2011, followed by his ODI debut three years later against the same opposition. He also represented England in 11 Test matches between 2015 and 2016.

Throughout his career, Hales played a total of 156 matches for England and notched up seven international centuries, with six of them in the ODI format. His contributions were instrumental in England's white-ball revolution. However, he faced a setback when he was dropped from the ODI squad just weeks before the 2019 World Cup due to failing a drugs test.

Hales leaves behind a remarkable legacy, ranking third on England's T20I run-scoring charts with 2,074 runs and an average of 30.95. Earlier this year, he voluntarily skipped England's white-ball tour of Bangladesh to participate in the Pakistan Super League.

In a statement, Hales expressed his gratitude for the privilege of representing England across all formats and wearing the national shirt on numerous occasions.

“So now to be able to reflect on that journey, the career I’ve had on the international stage and the moments I have been fortunate enough to be a part of, is really satisfying.

“There are so many memories that I have made both on and off the pitch, but I look back particularly to those two One Day International World Record scores at Trent Bridge, and being able to reach three figures in both of those games on my home ground was really special.

“And, clearly, to come away from my last tournament with England as a T20 World Cup winner is the perfect finish.”