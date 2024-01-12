'Worst Asian team': Adam Gilchrist debunks fake quote about Pakistan's show in Australian conditions

Australia's cricket legend Adam Gilchrist expressed frustration on social media over 'fake quotes' circulating attributed to him, criticising the Pakistan cricket team for their performance in Australia. The comments, claiming Gilchrist labelled Pakistan as the worst Asian team in Australian conditions, went viral following Pakistan's winless tour Down Under. However, Gilchrist promptly clarified that he never made such remarks, denouncing the 'absolutely fake, made up quotes.' He acknowledged Pakistan's commendable efforts against the World Champion Australian team during the summer, emphasising their competitiveness in nearly clinching Test victories.

Despite Pakistan's highly regarded pace attack, they fell short of expectations in the 3-match Test series, struggling to reach speeds above 140kph with the ball. Star pacer Shaheen Afridi admitted the surprise among the team at their inability to bowl faster, questioning whether there was a pre-determined limit on the speed displayed on the board. The bowlers' struggle to maintain their usual pace became a talking point during the tour, contributing to the circulating 'fake quotes' controversy.

