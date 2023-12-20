'Words won't do justice': Mitchell Starc on becoming the most expensive player in IPL history (WATCH)

During the IPL 2024 auction, Mitchell Starc, the left-arm quick from Australia, found himself in disbelief as he became the costliest buy, securing a staggering INR 24.75 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders. Starc, who had spent the evening at his home in Sydney, mowing the lawn and attending to daily chores, had not anticipated the history-making bid that awaited him. The bidding war, involving Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals initially, intensified between Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, ultimately resulting in Starc surpassing Pat Cummins' record to become the IPL's most expensive player ever.

Starc's Reaction:

Expressing his astonishment, Starc, chatting with Star Sports, admitted that the turn of events was beyond anything he could have imagined. He credited his wife, Alyssa Healy, who relayed updates from Mumbai, where she is part of the Australia women's tour of India. Starc is now eagerly looking forward to donning the Knight Riders' colors after playing only two seasons in the IPL, the last being in 2015 with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR's Strategic Investment:

The Kolkata Knight Riders, known for their strategic investments, spent a significant portion of their purse, 75.69%, on Starc. The experienced bowler acknowledges the pressure that comes with such a hefty price tag but believes his extensive experience and success in high-pressure situations, including World Cup victories, will serve him well.

Ready for the Challenge:

Starc, who had prioritised international cricket in recent years, expressed his excitement about returning to the IPL. He believes in balancing his commitments and is prepared to bring his leadership and experience to the Knight Riders, contributing not just with the ball but also as a lower-order batsman.

Anticipating Success:

Looking ahead, Starc is eager to recreate his success in the IPL, focusing on swinging the new ball, reversing the old, and taking crucial wickets. As he prepares to meet up with Pat Cummins for training ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, Starc is ready for the challenges and anticipates interesting conversations within the bowling group. For Mitchell Starc, the unexpected triumph in the IPL auction marks a new chapter in his T20 journey. The Australian speedster is enthusiastic about the new challenge, the support of the Kolkata Knight Riders, and the prospect of playing in front of the passionate Eden Gardens crowd. As he and Alyssa Healy celebrate a "Christmas of cricket" across continents, Starc is keen to share the joy with his Australian teammates, making the upcoming IPL season a focal point of anticipation and excitement.

