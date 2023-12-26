Explained: Why India has not won a Test series in South Africa ever?

Explore the historical journey of the Indian cricket team as they seek a coveted Test series victory in South Africa. From early struggles on alien pitches to historic wins and recent setbacks, delve into the factors shaping this cricketing saga.

The Indian cricket team, known for its global dominance, faces a lingering challenge in its Test cricket history—winning a series in South Africa. Despite recent successes in countries like Australia, conquering the South African frontier has proven elusive. With only four Test victories on South African soil in three decades, let's delve into the factors behind India's unattained feat.

Alien Conditions and Early Tours

The primary hurdle lies in the pace-friendly pitches of South Africa, offering bounce and movement unfamiliar to Indian players of past eras. Early tours lacked proper conditioning camps and practice matches, leaving players underprepared. The formidable South African bowlers, including legends like Allan Donald and Brett Schultz, posed a significant challenge.

Historic Win and Evolution

In 2006, India achieved a historic Test victory in Johannesburg, marking a turning point. Adaptations in pre-tour preparations, exposure, and improved technology aided Indian bowlers. However, India eventually lost the series 1-2.

MS Dhoni Era

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2010/11, India secured a series-levelling victory in Durban. Despite a draw in the third Test, it showcased India's growing competitiveness in South Africa.

Virat Kohli's Reign

The 2017/18 series witnessed India bouncing back from a 0-2 deficit to win 2-1, thanks to exceptional performances from pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Recent Efforts and Setbacks

In 2021/22, India tasted success in Centurion but eventually lost the series 1-2. Rohit Sharma now leads the team in a renewed quest for a historic Test series victory in South Africa.

The upcoming tour holds the promise of a new chapter in India's cricketing journey, presenting an opportunity to rewrite history against the Proteas. Will India overcome the challenges and emerge triumphant? The cricketing world awaits the unfolding narrative on South African soil.

Also Read: Rain threat looms over India vs South Africa 1st Test: Centurion clash faces washout uncertainty on Day 1