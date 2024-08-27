Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests

    England have called up Leicestershire fast bowler Josh Hull as a replacement for the injured Mark Wood for the remaining two Tests against Sri Lanka. Wood, 34, sustained a right thigh muscle injury during the first Test at Old Trafford.

    cricket Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests scr
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    England have called up Leicestershire fast bowler Josh Hull as a replacement for the injured Mark Wood for the remaining two Tests against Sri Lanka. Wood, 34, sustained a right thigh muscle injury during the first Test at Old Trafford.

    Also read: Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement

    Hull, who stands 6ft 7in tall, and is known for his raw pace, is a daunting prospect for batsmen. The 20-year-old made his first-class debut last year, taking four wickets in his first match.

    Last year, Hull played a key role in Leicestershire's One-Day Cup triumph. He made his England Lions debut last month and took five wickets in a warm-up game against Sri Lanka. Hull consistently bowls at speeds of 145 kph, as seen in in the Hundred. And his ability to extract bounce from good lengths troubles the batsmen to good effect. 

    It remains to be seen if Hull will make his Test debut in the second Test. Olly Stone is likely to be drafted into the playing XI for the second Test as Wood's replacement. The second Test between England and Sri Lanka begins on Thursday (August 29) at Lord's. England won the first Test by five wickets and are leading the three-match series 1-0.

    Wood has been in stunning form this summer, bowling with electrifying pace in three Tests against West Indies and the series opener against Sri Lanka. In the second Test against West Indies, the 34-year-old right-arm pacer bowled the fastest recorded over in England's Test history, achieving an average speed of 155.3 kph, with the fastest ball of the match being bowled at 156.26 kph.

    England's pace bowling department is going through a transition phase after the retirement of James Anderson and Stuart Board, Chris Woakes  is not getting any younger at 35, while Ollie Stone is also 30-years old. Considering his raw pace and height, Hull is an exciting young prospect to keep and eye on. The 20-year-old has all the physical attributes to be a successful pacer.   

    England squad for the remaining two Tests against Sri Lanka: Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

    Also read: Spain surpass India, sets new World Record in T20 cricket

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Spain Sets New World Record with 14 Consecutive T20I Wins scr

    Spain surpass India, sets new World Record in T20 cricket

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement snt

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement

    Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman dmn

    Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman

    Pakistan Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here snt

    Pakistan, Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here

    Cricket an inseparable part of who I am Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following retirement snt

    'Cricket an inseparable part of who I am': Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following retirement

    Recent Stories

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force AJR

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Kolkata braces for protests as Governor warns against use of force

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case vkp

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

    SC grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case, questions fairness of CBI-ED investigation snt

    SC grants bail to K Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case, questions fairness of CBI-ED investigation

    Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to QUIT Anupamaa? Here's what we know RBA

    Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to QUIT Anupamaa? Here's what we know

    Ujjain Mahakal Shahi Sawari 2024 Date, Route and Significance

    When is Mahakal Shahi Sawari in Ujjain 2024?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon