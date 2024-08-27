Who is Josh Hull: Uncapped England pacer called up for Sri Lanka Tests

England have called up Leicestershire fast bowler Josh Hull as a replacement for the injured Mark Wood for the remaining two Tests against Sri Lanka. Wood, 34, sustained a right thigh muscle injury during the first Test at Old Trafford.

Hull, who stands 6ft 7in tall, and is known for his raw pace, is a daunting prospect for batsmen. The 20-year-old made his first-class debut last year, taking four wickets in his first match.

Last year, Hull played a key role in Leicestershire's One-Day Cup triumph. He made his England Lions debut last month and took five wickets in a warm-up game against Sri Lanka. Hull consistently bowls at speeds of 145 kph, as seen in in the Hundred. And his ability to extract bounce from good lengths troubles the batsmen to good effect.

It remains to be seen if Hull will make his Test debut in the second Test. Olly Stone is likely to be drafted into the playing XI for the second Test as Wood's replacement. The second Test between England and Sri Lanka begins on Thursday (August 29) at Lord's. England won the first Test by five wickets and are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Wood has been in stunning form this summer, bowling with electrifying pace in three Tests against West Indies and the series opener against Sri Lanka. In the second Test against West Indies, the 34-year-old right-arm pacer bowled the fastest recorded over in England's Test history, achieving an average speed of 155.3 kph, with the fastest ball of the match being bowled at 156.26 kph.

England's pace bowling department is going through a transition phase after the retirement of James Anderson and Stuart Board, Chris Woakes is not getting any younger at 35, while Ollie Stone is also 30-years old. Considering his raw pace and height, Hull is an exciting young prospect to keep and eye on. The 20-year-old has all the physical attributes to be a successful pacer.

England squad for the remaining two Tests against Sri Lanka: Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

