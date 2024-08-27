Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement

    The Adelaide Strikers have finally signed Indian star Smriti Mandhana for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) after a long pursuit. 

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:07 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    The Adelaide Strikers have finally signed Indian star Smriti Mandhana for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) after a long pursuit. Mandhana, who has previously played for the Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder, and Hobart Hurricanes, has joined the reigning champions Strikers under the league's new overseas player pre-season signing provision. This move comes ahead of the WBBL draft on Sunday.

    However, Mandhana may miss the league's start, as India will be hosting New Zealand for three ODIs in late October. The WBBL is set to begin on October 27. Additionally, India is scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia right after the WBBL final on December 1.

    "Excited is an understatement," Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath told cricket.com.au.

    "We've been trying to get her for a few years now, in constant comms (with her) and her batting is just unbelievable. She's a very elegant batter and has the ability to take away games from opposition very quickly," McGrath added.

    Club icon Megan Schutt echoed similar sentiments about Mandhana's signing.

    "Countless hours hounding her has helped," Schutt said.

    "I did see her over at The Brave in The Hundred (this month) and really rekindled that friendship. I played with her at RCB, Tahlia's played with her a bunch, and she loves Luke's coaching style. She's committed, which is great ... and having a leftie up top is going to be huge for us. Her flair, the areas and pockets she hits to in the ground, I think she plays really well in Australian conditions, her knowledge of the game, she's one of the leaders in India. She's a complete package for us," Schutt added.

