Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spain surpass India, sets new World Record in T20 cricket

    The Spanish men's cricket team has set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in T20 Internationals. Among Test-playing nations, India and Afghanistan share the record for the most consecutive T20I wins, with 12 victories each.

    cricket Spain Sets New World Record with 14 Consecutive T20I Wins scr
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Spain men's cricket team has etched its name in the annals of cricketing history by setting a new world record for the most consecutive wins in T20 Internationals. This remarkable feat has seen them surpass even cricketing giants like Team India. 

    Also read: Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman

    The Spanish team achieved this historic milestone by securing their 14th consecutive victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifier, defeating Greece by seven wickets. Their winning streak began in February 2023 with a victory over the Isle of Man. This impressive run has eclipsed the previous record of 13 consecutive T20I wins held jointly by Bermuda and Malaysia. 

    Spain's achievement also puts them ahead of India in this particular record. Among Test-playing nations, India and Afghanistan share the record for the most consecutive T20I wins, with 12 victories each. In the overall tally, the Thailand women's cricket team holds the record for the most consecutive wins in T20Is, having achieved an incredible 17 victories in a row. 

    In their record-breaking match against Greece, Spain chased down a target of 97 runs for the loss of three wickets and 48 balls to spare. Earlier, Greece had been restricted to 96/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Hamza Saleem Dar (32), Muhammad Ihsan (26), and Yasir Ali (25) were the top scorers for Spain. Yasir Ali had also shone with the ball, claiming three wickets. 

    Also read: Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement snt

    Adelaide Strikers sign Indian star Smriti Mandhana for WBBL; Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt express excitement

    Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman dmn

    Sunil Gavaskar praises Jay Shah, slams 'old powers' for criticizing his potential appointment as ICC chairman

    Pakistan Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here snt

    Pakistan, Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here

    Cricket an inseparable part of who I am Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following retirement snt

    'Cricket an inseparable part of who I am': Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket following retirement

    cricket Rohit Sharma training in park under the watchful eyes of Abhishek Nayar (WATCH) scr

    Rohit Sharma trains in park under the watchful eyes of Abhishek Nayar; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mouni Roy to Sana Khan- 7 TV Actresses who built successful businesses RBA

    Mouni Roy to Sana Khan- 7 TV Actresses who built successful businesses

    I will, I will': Rahul Gandhi jokes about marriage during Srinagar visit AJR

    'I will, I will': Rahul Gandhi jokes about marriage during Srinagar visit

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct dmn

    "Truth will prevail": Minu Muneer to take legal action against Mukesh, Jayasurya, others for sexual misconduct

    SHOCKING Urfi Javed has not had SEX in three years? Know reason here ATG

    SHOCKING! Urfi Javed has not had SEX in three years? Know reason here

    Karnataka government slashes slabs on premium liquors Alcohol rates to drop from today vkp

    Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon