Spain surpass India, sets new World Record in T20 cricket

The Spanish men's cricket team has set a new world record for the most consecutive wins in T20 Internationals. Among Test-playing nations, India and Afghanistan share the record for the most consecutive T20I wins, with 12 victories each.

Spain men's cricket team has etched its name in the annals of cricketing history by setting a new world record for the most consecutive wins in T20 Internationals. This remarkable feat has seen them surpass even cricketing giants like Team India.

The Spanish team achieved this historic milestone by securing their 14th consecutive victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifier, defeating Greece by seven wickets. Their winning streak began in February 2023 with a victory over the Isle of Man. This impressive run has eclipsed the previous record of 13 consecutive T20I wins held jointly by Bermuda and Malaysia.

Spain's achievement also puts them ahead of India in this particular record. Among Test-playing nations, India and Afghanistan share the record for the most consecutive T20I wins, with 12 victories each. In the overall tally, the Thailand women's cricket team holds the record for the most consecutive wins in T20Is, having achieved an incredible 17 victories in a row.

In their record-breaking match against Greece, Spain chased down a target of 97 runs for the loss of three wickets and 48 balls to spare. Earlier, Greece had been restricted to 96/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Hamza Saleem Dar (32), Muhammad Ihsan (26), and Yasir Ali (25) were the top scorers for Spain. Yasir Ali had also shone with the ball, claiming three wickets.

