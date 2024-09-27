West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket

Bravo, who is going to turn 41 next month, is the leading wicket-taker in T20 format. He has 631 T20 wickets in his name, playing for various franchise teams across the globe. The right-handed batsman has also amassed close to seven thousand runs in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after his final season in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) was cut short by injury. The all-rounder sustained a groin injury during the Trinbago Knight Riders' match against St Lucia Kings in Tarouba on Tuesday (September 24). The 40-year-old was trying to catch St Lucia captain Faf du Plesis in the seventh over and immediately pulled up in pain, leaving the field and didn't bowl a single over.

Bravo, who is going to turn 41 next month, is the leading wicket-taker in T20 format. He has 631 T20 wickets in his name, playing for various franchise teams across the globe. The right-handed batsman has also amassed close to seven thousand runs in the shortest format of the game. He had earlier retired from international cricket in 2021 and stepped away from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-arm medium pacer had already announced at the start of the ongoing CPL that it would be his last season, shared a post on Instagram, "Dear Cricket, today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do- this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. for that, I can't tank enough."

This year, Bravo shifted his focus to coaching roles, featuring for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Afghanistan. He was part of the Afghanistan national team's coaching staff during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA and helped them reach the semifinals.

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer- It's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs as a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 (percent) at every step. As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can't put myself in a position where might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent," the post read.

In his 21-year career, Bravo has won titles across the globe, in the PSL, Big Bash and IPL, as well as becoming a two-time world champion with the West Indies. The all-rounder has won four IPL title with CSK in different roles and he is the most successful player in CPL, having lifted the trophy five times, including three with TKR. Moreover, Bravo sits third in the list of highest wicket takers in the richest cricket league in the world, the IPL.

"So with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the champions bids farewell. Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. No, I look forward to my next chapter."

