IPL 2025: KKR appoints West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo as new Mentor

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. This crucial decision comes as the team prepares for the upcoming season. Bravo, a former Chennai Super Kings star, played his last match for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League on Tuesday (September 24), before announcing his retirement.

He replaces Gautam Gambhir, who served as KKR's mentor last season. Gambhir guided KKR to their third IPL title, before stepping down to take charge as the head coach of Indian men's national team.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, shared his excitement about the appointment: "DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players. We're also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC and ILT20."

Bravo also expressed his enthusiasm for his new stint. "I've been part of the Trinbago Knight riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate. The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players."

Bravo faces significant responsibilities with the mega auction approaching. He will play a key role in determining which players KKR should retain and release. Reports suggest that the team has decided to retain captain Shreyas Iyer and finisher Rinku Singh. However, a decision on whether to retain Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was acquired for a record sum in the previous auction, is still pending.

KKR faces a dilemma as they can retain only one overseas player. Retaining Starc would mean parting ways with Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. It is believed that the team is reluctant to release Narine, a loyal player for many years. Phil Salt is another player KKR might have to release. Additionally, it is speculated that Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who has been with the team for several years, might also be released before the auction.

