IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a stunning catch to dismiss Zakir Hasan (WATCH)

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal took a low diving catch off Akash Deep's bowling to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 1 of the second and final Test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday (September 27).

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning catch at gully to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 1 of the second an final Test of the series in Kanpur on Friday (September 27). The home side won the toss and decided to bowl first after expecting the overcast conditions to assist the pace bowlers at Green Park Stadium.

Bangladesh started positively as they successfully negotiated the initial spell of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However Akash Deep drew the first blood in the ninth over. The right-arm pacer dismissed Zakir with a good length delivery that took an outside edge and went to Jaiswal at gully. The 22-year-old dived forward and scooped it inches off the ground.

After a brief discussion, the on-field Umpires decided to check with the third umpire. Because of no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field umpire's decision, the third umpire ruled Zakir out for a duck off 24 balls.

Jaiswal had taken a blinder in the fourth innings of the first Test at Chepauk to dismiss Zakir. The Rajasthan Royals opener dived low to his left to take a one-handed catch at gully off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling at MA Chidambaram Stadium last week.

Akash Deep's second scalp

Akash Deep took his second wicket in the 12th over, this time getting the better of Shadman Islam, the second opener. The 27-year-old bowled a brilliant delivery to get lbw out. Although the umpire didn't raise his hand, the pacer was confident in his appeal and immediately signaled for a DRS. India captain Rohit Sharma went for the review after consultation with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The ball angled in from around the wicket caught Shadman off guard as he failed get bat on ball, striking him on the pad. The on-field umpires decision was overturned after ball tracking clearly showed the ball hitting the leg stump. Indian players erupted in joy and the score was at 29/2.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Playing XI: Zkir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed

