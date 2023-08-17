WATCH: An emotional Wahab Riaz bids adieu to international cricket; sets sights on franchise leagues

After an illustrious career, renowned Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 38-year-old, who represented Pakistan in multiple ODI World Cups and amassed an impressive wicket tally across formats, expressed his eagerness to embark on a new chapter in the world of franchise cricket.

Expressing his sentiments, Wahab conveyed, "Representing Pakistan on the global stage has been a privilege and a source of honour for me. As I bid farewell to this phase of my career, I'm excited about embarking on a fresh journey in franchise cricket. My aim is to captivate and motivate audiences while challenging some of the world's finest talents."

Wahab initiated his international career with Pakistan in a One Day International against Zimbabwe in February 2008. Some of his standout moments comprise a remarkable five-wicket haul during the 2011 World Cup semifinal against India in Mohali and a fiery display of fast bowling against Australia's Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal match held in Adelaide.

Having taken an indefinite hiatus from red-ball cricket in 2019 to prioritise limited-overs formats, Wahab now bids a farewell to the international arena. He expressed, "I have been speaking about my retirement plans for the past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have."

