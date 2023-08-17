Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: An emotional Wahab Riaz bids adieu to international cricket; sets sights on franchise leagues

    After an illustrious career, renowned Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 38-year-old, who represented Pakistan in multiple ODI World Cups and amassed an impressive wicket tally across formats, expressed his eagerness to embark on a new chapter in the world of franchise cricket.

    Cricket WATCH: An emotional Wahab Riaz bids adieu to international cricket; sets sights on franchise leagues osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Pakistan's pace bowler Wahab Riaz has officially declared his retirement from international cricket. Nonetheless, he intends to continue participating in franchise cricket worldwide. At 38 years old, the skilled left-arm fast bowler, whose last appearance for Pakistan was in December 2020, boasts an impressive record. He has taken part in three ODI World Cups (2011, 2015, and 2019) and has accumulated a total of 237 wickets across 27 Test matches, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is.

    Expressing his sentiments, Wahab conveyed, "Representing Pakistan on the global stage has been a privilege and a source of honour for me. As I bid farewell to this phase of my career, I'm excited about embarking on a fresh journey in franchise cricket. My aim is to captivate and motivate audiences while challenging some of the world's finest talents."

    Wahab initiated his international career with Pakistan in a One Day International against Zimbabwe in February 2008. Some of his standout moments comprise a remarkable five-wicket haul during the 2011 World Cup semifinal against India in Mohali and a fiery display of fast bowling against Australia's Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal match held in Adelaide.

    Having taken an indefinite hiatus from red-ball cricket in 2019 to prioritise limited-overs formats, Wahab now bids a farewell to the international arena. He expressed, "I have been speaking about my retirement plans for the past two years, that 2023 is my target to retire from International cricket, and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and National team to the best I could have." 

    Also Read: Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match now on sale, secure your spot osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan blockbuster now on sale; details of how to grab your spot

    Cricket Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League osf

    Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes makes comeback as specialist batsman in England's squad

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury osf

    Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury

    Recent Stories

    AP Dhillon sparks 'dating' rumours with actress Banita Sandhu at dinner date - WATCH vma

    AP Dhillon sparks 'dating' rumours with actress Banita Sandhu at dinner date - WATCH

    How a Chinese man duped 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore in 9 days with football betting app snt

    How a Chinese man duped 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore in 9 days with football betting app

    Kerala: Children turn into Asianet News reporting crew to cover school elections anr

    Kerala: Children turn into Asianet News reporting crew to cover school elections

    Ranveer Singh shines at AP Dhillon's premiere after 'Rocky Aur Rani' Success; gears up for 'Don 3' challenge ATG

    Ranveer Singh shines at AP Dhillon's premiere after 'Rocky Aur Rani' Success; gears up for 'Don 3' challenge

    Don 3: Farhan Akhtar reveals leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh, is it Kiara Advani? Know here ADC

    Don 3: Farhan Akhtar reveals leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh, is it Kiara Advani? Know here

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon