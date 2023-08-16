Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marlon Samuels found guilty of breaching anti-corruption code in the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

    Marlon Samuels, the former West Indies cricket star, has been declared guilty of breaching the anti-corruption code by an independent tribunal. The verdict comes in relation to four offences outlined in the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code, relating to his involvement in the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    An independent tribunal specialising in anti-corruption matters has rendered a verdict of guilt against Marlon Samuels, the former West Indies cricketer, for committing four offences outlined in the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code. The verdict stems from charges filed by the ICC in September 2021, and Samuels' choice to proceed with a hearing solidified his culpability. Subsequently, the tribunal is tasked with determining an appropriate sanction, considering the input from both sides involved.

    The incident pertain to the 2019 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, a cricket tournament governed by the ECB. Although Marlon Samuels was enlisted in the Karnataka Tuskers squad, he did not actively participate in the event.

    The charges levied against Samuels were associated with these four sections of the ECB's anti-corruption code. The tribunal found him guilty on all four counts, with a majority decision for the first count and unanimous decisions for the remaining three.

    Article 2.4.2 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.
    Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.
    Article 2.4.6 - Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.
    Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

    Marlon Samuels, whose cricket career spanned 71 Tests, 207 ODIs, and 67 T20Is, accumulated more than 11,000 international runs and 17 centuries before announcing his retirement in November 2020. Despite exhibiting remarkable talent, his career was marked by notable controversies. Perhaps the most significant among these was a two-year suspension in May 2008 after being deemed responsible for "receiving money, benefit, or other reward that could tarnish him or cricket's reputation."

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 7:51 PM IST
