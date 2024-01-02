Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Warning on the demise of Test Cricket': Steve Waugh urges ICC and BCCI to address the issue

    Former Australian captain Steve Waugh raises alarm over the future of Test cricket, criticising the ICC and major cricket boards, including the BCCI, for neglecting the traditional format.

    cricket 'Warning on the demise of Test Cricket': Steve Waugh urges ICC and BCCI to address the issue osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has expressed apprehensions about the future of Test cricket following South Africa's decision to field a second-string squad for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand. Waugh criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) and major cricket boards, including the BCCI, for neglecting Test cricket's importance.

    Waugh, the captain of the 1999 World Cup-winning team, called for an equal match fee for all Test players as a crucial measure to safeguard the purest form of the game. In an Instagram post, he emphasized that ICC, along with the cricket boards of India, England, and Australia, must intervene to preserve the legacy of cricket legends like Bradman, Grace, and Sobers.

    The Proteas' decision to prioritise the SA20 T20 league over the Test series, resulting in an understrength squad, prompted Waugh to question whether this signifies a critical moment in the decline of Test cricket. Despite facing challenges, South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad expressed confidence in the team's competitiveness against New Zealand, highlighting the players' prior performances in recent series. The tour clash arises due to CSA's ruling that players contracted to SA20 franchises are ineligible for Test selection.

    Also Read: David Warner appeals for return of his missing baggy green cap ahead of final Test at the SCG (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Unseen video of Virat Kohli's heartbreak after India's World Cup 2023 final loss (WATCH) osf

    Unseen video of Virat Kohli's heartbreak after India's World Cup 2023 final loss (WATCH)

    cricket Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commends Usman Khawaja's courage amidst ICC controversy osf

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commends Usman Khawaja's courage amidst ICC controversy

    cricket David Warner appeals for return of his missing baggy green cap ahead of final Test at the SCG (WATCH) osf

    David Warner appeals for return of his missing baggy green cap ahead of final Test at the SCG (WATCH)

    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run osf

    Deepti Sharma confident India women will soon break Australia's unbeaten run

    cricket How Shaheen Afridi became the Pakistan's T20 captain: Shahid Afridi's amusing explanation goes viral (WATCH) osf

    How Shaheen Afridi became the Pakistan's T20 captain: Shahid Afridi's amusing explanation goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series price leaked ahead of January launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series price leaked ahead of January launch

    Tokyo to Hiroshima-7 popular places to visit in Japan RBA

    Tokyo to Hiroshima-7 popular places to visit in Japan

    Kerala: Malayalam actors came to aid for young farmer who lost 13 cattle due to food poisoning rkn

    Kerala: Malayalam actors come to aid of young farmers who lost 13 cattle due to food poisoning

    Japan to Norway: 6 snow places to visit in January RKK EAI

    Japan to Norway: 6 snow places to visit in January

    WhatsApp update THIS free feature to end in 2024 gcw

    WhatsApp update: THIS free feature to end in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon