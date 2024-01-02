Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    David Warner appeals for return of his missing baggy green cap ahead of final Test at the SCG (WATCH)

    Australian cricketer David Warner has taken to social media, making a heartfelt plea for the return of his baggy green cap, which went missing during the journey from Melbourne to Sydney.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    David Warner has issued a plea on social media for the return of his baggy green cap, which went missing during the journey from Melbourne to Sydney ahead of his final Test at the SCG. In an Instagram post, Warner shared a video expressing his desperation to retrieve the backpack containing his cherished cap. Despite Qantas stating that their cameras did not capture any suspicious activity, Warner appealed to anyone who might have inadvertently taken the bag to return it promptly. Captain Pat Cummins praised Warner's impactful Test career and confirmed an unchanged XI for the Sydney Test against England.

    "Hi all, this is my last resort," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video, "but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots. If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks."

    "Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens," Warner added in the video.

    Speaking a few minutes before the news of Warner's baggy green became public, captain Pat Cummins lauded him as a game-changer in the Test format.

    "I think everyone will think of him in their own way," he said. "Personally I think of him when he first came on the scene and really changed Test cricket. He was striking at over 70 which is unheared of, especially for an opening batter, averaging 40 or 50. That's the Davey I remember - walking out there and taking the game away from the opposition in the space of an hour or two, and doing it for over a decade.

    "His longevity is something that gets overlooked. Just the bulk of cricket he's played over the last 12-13 years is pretty much more than anyone else in the world. Every time he walks out there, he's competitive and ready to go. Just a champion of Australian sport. Hopefully he gets a good send off this week."

    Australian skipper, Pat Cummins confirmed that Australia would take an unchanged XI into the Sydney Test as they look to secure the series 3-0.

    Also Read: Nikhil Chaudhary's journey from Punjab to the Big Bash League

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
