'Rider' MS Dhoni stuns again! WATCH legendary cricketer go vroom in Honda Repsol 150 in Ranchi

A video featuring former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is taking the social media world by storm. The footage showcases the Jharkhand-native cricketer gracefully manoeuvring his Honda Repsol 150 motorbike through the streets of Ranchi. The video captures Dhoni, adorned in complete motorcycling gear, elegantly passing through a sizable gateway as fervent fans attempt to catch a glimpse of the celebrated athlete. While Dhoni's prowess on the cricket field is undeniable, his enthusiasm for motorcycles is equally remarkable. Nestled within his Ranchi farmhouse lies an impressive collection of bikes, a testament to his passion for bikes.

MS Dhoni commands global respect and adoration, his journey from a humble ticket collector at a railway station to one of cricket's most decorated figures is a source of inspiration for countless individuals.

Earning accolades as a leader, Dhoni steered the Indian cricket team to triumphant victories, including the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. His captaincy acumen remains unparalleled in the annals of cricket history.

Despite commanding a vast fan base, MS Dhoni's absence from social media platforms is a void for his admirers. His sporadic online presence necessitates enthusiasts to rely on viral snapshots and videos for a sneak peek into his life.

While he retired from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni continued his involvement in the Indian Premier League as a formidable player. In the 2023 edition of the IPL, Dhoni once again showcased his leadership prowess by steering the Chennai Super Kings to their record-equalling fifth title.

