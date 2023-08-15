Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rider' MS Dhoni stuns again! WATCH legendary cricketer go vroom in Honda Repsol 150 in Ranchi

    A captivating video has taken social media by storm, showcasing the revered Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni cruising through the streets of Ranchi on his Honda Repsol 150 motorbike.

    Cricket 'Rider' MS Dhoni stuns again! WATCH legendary cricketer go vroom in Honda Repsol 150 in Ranchi osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    A video featuring former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is taking the social media world by storm. The footage showcases the Jharkhand-native cricketer gracefully manoeuvring his Honda Repsol 150 motorbike through the streets of Ranchi. The video captures Dhoni, adorned in complete motorcycling gear, elegantly passing through a sizable gateway as fervent fans attempt to catch a glimpse of the celebrated athlete. While Dhoni's prowess on the cricket field is undeniable, his enthusiasm for motorcycles is equally remarkable. Nestled within his Ranchi farmhouse lies an impressive collection of bikes, a testament to his passion for bikes.

    MS Dhoni commands global respect and adoration, his journey from a humble ticket collector at a railway station to one of cricket's most decorated figures is a source of inspiration for countless individuals.

    Earning accolades as a leader, Dhoni steered the Indian cricket team to triumphant victories, including the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. His captaincy acumen remains unparalleled in the annals of cricket history.

    Despite commanding a vast fan base, MS Dhoni's absence from social media platforms is a void for his admirers. His sporadic online presence necessitates enthusiasts to rely on viral snapshots and videos for a sneak peek into his life.

    While he retired from international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni continued his involvement in the Indian Premier League as a formidable player. In the 2023 edition of the IPL, Dhoni once again showcased his leadership prowess by steering the Chennai Super Kings to their record-equalling fifth title.

    Also Read: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer engage in match simulation training ahead of crucial Asia Cup squad selection

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer engage in match simulation training ahead of crucial Asia Cup squad selection osf

    KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer engage in match simulation training ahead of crucial Asia Cup squad selection

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI and ICC's staggered ticket sale strategy balances demand and accessibility osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI and ICC's staggered ticket sale strategy balances demand and accessibility

    Cricket English fast bowler Steven Finn bids farewell to Cricket due to persistent knee injury osf

    English fast bowler Steven Finn bids farewell to Cricket due to persistent knee injury

    Cricket Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision osf

    Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw strengthens his bid for selection with yet another exceptional innings osf

    Prithvi Shaw strengthens his bid for selection with yet another exceptional innings

    Recent Stories

    Is Makhana good for weight loss? 7 ways it helps in shedding pounds AJR EAI

    Is Makhana good for weight loss? 7 ways it helps in shedding pounds

    football Chelsea blockbuster move Moises Caicedo deal redefines football's transfer landscape snt

    Chelsea's blockbuster move: Moises Caicedo deal redefines football's transfer landscape

    'Gadar 2' Success Party: Sunny Deol rocks in white shirt, Ameesha Patel stuns in saree; SEE Photos MSW

    'Gadar 2' Success Party: Sunny Deol rocks in white shirt, Ameesha Patel stuns in saree; SEE Photos

    Football Premier League 2023/2024: Assessing the best and worst debuts from the opening weekend osf

    Premier League 2023/2024: Assessing the best and worst debuts from the opening weekend

    WATCH Dramatic videos of massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan go viral snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan go viral

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon