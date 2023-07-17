Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with 296th victory, aims to break Sachin Tendulkar's record

During the first Test against West Indies, Kohli secured his 296th victory with the Indian cricket team, surpassing Dhoni's tally. However, he still has his sights set on Tendulkar's remarkable record of 307 wins

Virat Kohli, a stalwart of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni's record of most wins and is on the verge of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's monumental record too in international cricket. Currently, in West Indies, Kohli's team secured a comprehensive victory in the first Test, marking his 296th win with the Indian cricket team. This achievement propelled him ahead of former captain MS Dhoni in an elite list.

However, the ultimate record of 307 victories still belongs to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and if Virat Kohli continues the way he is performing, going past Sachin's record will just be a matter of time.

In the first Test against West Indies, India claimed a resounding victory by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team dominated the hosts, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal impressing with a remarkable knock of 171, and Ravichandran Ashwin taking an impressive tally of 12 wickets. The second and final Test is scheduled to begin on July 20, with India entering as the favourites.

Although currently ranked as the number one Test team in the world according to ICC rankings, India's position is not guaranteed even if they secure a 2-0 victory against West Indies. With a rating of 121, India leads the rankings, followed closely by Australia at number two with 116 points. Australia, captained by Pat Cummins and currently engaged in the ongoing Ashes series against England, has the opportunity to claim the top spot if certain results work in their favour.