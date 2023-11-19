Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli's spectacular catch goes viral in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

    In a riveting Cricket World Cup 2023 final clash between India and Australia, Virat Kohli's exceptional fielding skills took center stage as his electrifying catch to dismiss David Warner became an internet sensation.

    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 7:31 PM IST

    Virat Kohli's exuberant celebration became an internet sensation as Mohammed Shami successfully got rid of David Warner in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The match, unfolding at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, witnessed an early breakthrough for India as Kohli showcased his fielding prowess, completing a challenging catch to dismiss Warner. Shami's crucial wicket not only gave India an advantage but also allowed him to match Adam Zampa as the leading wicket-taker in the Cricket World Cup 2023 with 23 dismissals.

    Australia, choosing to field first, demonstrated disciplined bowling and remarkable fielding, restricting India to a total of 240. The pressure now lies on Australia, requiring 241 to secure their sixth World Cup title, while India seeks their third crown after triumphant victories in 1983 and 2011.

    Captains Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul contributed notable scores, with Starc leading Australia's bowling attack, claiming three crucial wickets. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis played a pivotal role, setting a record for five catches in a World Cup final.

    Kohli's sensational catch and Shami's impactful bowling set the tone for a thrilling final, capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The World Cup 2023 final promises more excitement and intense moments as the battle between India and Australia unfolds.

